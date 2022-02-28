Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 28, 2022 / 1:41 PM

Estee Lauder senior executive forced to quit after posting racist meme

By UPI Staff

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- John Demsey, a senior executive at Estee Lauder, was asked to leave the beauty giant Monday after posting a meme with a racial slur on his Instagram account.

Demsey was told to leave the company and agreed to retire effective March 4.

Advertisement

"This decision is the result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of The Estée Lauder Companies, have caused widespread offense, are damaging to our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls, and do not reflect the judgment we expect of our leaders," the company said in a staff memo.

The company promised to fight for racial justice, donated $5 million to support education, and promised to donate $5 million over the next two years.

RELATED Dolphins deny owner requested NDA from fired coach Brian Flores

Demsey, 65, oversaw a portfolio of major brands like MAC, Clinique, Too Faced and Smashbox. His total compensation at Estee Lauder was valued at $9.6 million in 2021.

Advertisement

Demsey has thousands of followers on Instagram and often uses the platform to post memes along with beauty-related content.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Demsey posted a spoof book cover based on the TV show "Sesame Street" that used a derogatory word with some letters replaced with asterisks.

RELATED New Steelers assistant Brian Flores continues discrimination lawsuit

He apologized for the meme he posted, stating that he undermined everything he worked for since he began his career 31 years ago.

"I am so sorry that I let down the company that I have dedicated my life's work to as well as its employees, artists, friends and colleagues," he wrote. "I hope that in time people will judge me, not for this awful mistake, but for my lifetime of words and actions, which demonstrate my respect for all."

A replacement wasn't named.

Latest Headlines

Republican states ask Supreme Court to take carbon-restricting powers from EPA
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Republican states ask Supreme Court to take carbon-restricting powers from EPA
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday considered whether an Obama administration regulation to regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants falls within the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Watch live: Joe, Jill Biden celebrate Black History Month
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Watch live: Joe, Jill Biden celebrate Black History Month
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a celebration to mark Black History Month on Monday.
California expected to announce change in school face mask policy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California expected to announce change in school face mask policy
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- California is expected Monday to downgrade its face mask requirements in schools, making it a "strong recommendation" rather a mandate, which would allow students and others to take off their masks indoors.
Jury selection for first Capitol riot trial begins
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jury selection for first Capitol riot trial begins
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The first trial for a defendant charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol begins Monday with jury selection.
Chevron to pay $3B for biodiesel maker Renewable Energy in step toward cleaner fuels
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Chevron to pay $3B for biodiesel maker Renewable Energy in step toward cleaner fuels
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- In a bid to increase efforts to produce cleaner energy, Chevron announced on Monday that it's buying biodiesel maker Renewable Energy in a deal with more than $3 billion.
Transgender Texas kids terrified after governor orders parents investigated for child abuse
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Transgender Texas kids terrified after governor orders parents investigated for child abuse
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Some experts doubt that classifying gender-affirming care as child abuse would hold up in court, but families still feel targeted by Gov. Greg Abbott's new order on transgender kids.
Fencing around Capitol to be reinstalled ahead of State of the Union
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Fencing around Capitol to be reinstalled ahead of State of the Union
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger on Sunday said that fencing around the U.S. Capitol building will be reinstalled ahead of Tuesday's State of the Union address.
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump won an informal CPAC poll, garnering 59% of attendees at the conference held in Orlando on Sunday, asking attendees who they would vote for in a 2024 GOP presidential primary.
Snowshoer, 2 dogs killed in Colorado avalanche
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Snowshoer, 2 dogs killed in Colorado avalanche
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An avalanche along a mid-slope road in Colorado killed one person and two dogs, local emergency officials said.
Pulses of snow to prolong winter in Midwest, Northeast
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Pulses of snow to prolong winter in Midwest, Northeast
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- As the first day of meteorological spring approaches, residents from the Great Lakes to the New England coast can expect to deal with another dose of wintry weather for the first few days of March.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
Ukraine applies to join EU immediately as 28th member; officials begin peace talks
Ukraine applies to join EU immediately as 28th member; officials begin peace talks
COVID-19 cases drop 15% worldwide; Hong Kong, New Zealand shatter daily records
COVID-19 cases drop 15% worldwide; Hong Kong, New Zealand shatter daily records
Japan hosting U.S. nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' PM Kishida says
Japan hosting U.S. nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' PM Kishida says
Fencing around Capitol to be reinstalled ahead of State of the Union
Fencing around Capitol to be reinstalled ahead of State of the Union
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement