California expected to announce change in school face mask policy

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- California is expected Monday to downgrade its face mask requirements in schools, making it a "strong recommendation" rather a mandate, which would allow students and others to take off their masks indoors. California Health and Human Services is expected to provide a date for making the changes, state health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said earlier this month. California would follow a slew of states across the country that have announced its dropping of face mask mandates. Advertisement

Los Angeles County, the state's most populous county, announced Friday it was dropping its indoor face mask mandate for all vaccinated people.

The county said people may still need to show proof of vaccination and employers also can permit workers to remove their masks if they are vaccinated.

"This moment gives us a renewed sense of optimism about the direction of this pandemic,'' Mayor Eric Garcetti said, according to KNBC-TV. "We are able to take these steps today because of our collective determination and sacrifice, and we should take pride in that.''

Los Angeles Unified School Board Vice President Nick Melvoin called on the state to give clear guidance based on health metrics so they can effectively communicate with their parents, students and staff but added the momentum has clearly been for moving forward without the masks.

"As more people in other settings are increasingly allowed to remove their masks, the call for this guidance on when children can remove masks indoors at schools will only grow louder," Melvoin said, according to the Orange County Register.