Three people were injured after a floor collapsed at a Colorado home after a house party involving more than 100 juveniles on Saturday night, authorities said. Photo courtesy South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Three people were hospitalized after a floor collapsed during a house party in Colorado. Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the scene where emergency personnel found more than 100 juveniles in the street after "a large portion of the floor collapsed into the basement" at a home on East Princeton Place southeast of Aurora, Colo., at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, South Metro Fire Rescue said on Facebook.

Witnesses said five people were trapped and a ruptured natural gas line had to be shut off to prevent explosion and fire.

SMFR's Technical Rescue Team searched the home and stabilized the collapse as paramedics found a victim outside the home with "serious injuries" and two more victims with minor injuries were identified inside the house. All three were transported to a hospital.

"Despite the large volume of debris in the basement, firefighters quickly determined that no one was trapped, and everyone had safely evacuated outside," SMFR said.

Video of the incident shared to social media showed "a large crowd" jumping on the first floor before the collapse occurred and a Building Department official confirmed too many people, approximately 100-150 were in the home, causing the floor to collapse.

SMFR said on Twitter that the Red Cross was responding to help the displaced residents with housing.