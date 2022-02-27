Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 27, 2022 / 2:13 PM

Pulses of snow to prolong winter in Midwest, Northeast

By Courtney Travis, Accuweather.com
Pulses of snow to prolong winter in Midwest, Northeast
Pedestrians walk by the NYSE before the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on Friday, February 18, 2022. Stocks began the day lower on Friday to extend declines after a sell-off on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- As the first day of meteorological spring approaches, residents from the Great Lakes to the New England coast can expect to deal with another dose of wintry weather for the first few days of March.

"A parade clippers is forecast to sweep across the northern tier of the U.S. early week, each time producing a quick burst of snow along the storm track," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.

Advertisement

The week is set to start with a burst of snow showers and squalls Sunday and Sunday evening across the Northeast, before the first clipper of the week pushes into Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan on Monday into Monday night.

This same clipper is expected to traverse across the Northeast Tuesday into Tuesday night.

RELATED Burst of snow squalls in store for Northeast by late weekend

"Limited moisture should keep snowfall totals down along each clipper track," explained Benz.

As the snow treks across the northern tier of the country, a general coating of 2 or 3 inches of snow is expected. This is enough to cause slippery conditions on the roads as well as reduced visibility for motorists, but is unlikely to create prolonged issues.

Two subsequent clippers are expected to spread light snow from North Dakota and Minnesota into the interior Northeast Tuesday into Wednesday and Wednesday into Thursday, each time bringing some quick-hitting snow showers for a few hours.

Advertisement
RELATED New findings suggest dinosaur-killing asteroid hit in spring

As each clipper approaches and leaves, it is forecast to impact the temperatures of these regions.

Much of the Upper Midwest has spent the final week of February in a deep freeze. High temperatures were below zero in Grand Forks, N.D., while Minneapolis was in the teens for most of the week. Cities like Green Bay and Madison, Wis., also settled below normal with high temperatures only in the lower 20s. At night, temperatures were near or below zero for many. International Falls, Minn., dipped down to low temperature of -40 twice this past week. International Falls also set four daily record low temperatures during the month of February alone. In addition, as of Feb. 25, temperatures averaged 12 degrees below normal for the month.

Going forward, the clippers will actually bring an improvement temperature-wise for this area.

"The persistent clippers are expected to keep the temperatures more consistent, and near average, across the Upper Midwest, while locations farther south warm up to mid-spring levels," explained Benz.

Across the Northeast, temperatures are forecast to be a little more variable through the middle of the week. The warmest air is forecast to stay across portions of the mid-Atlantic. Cities like Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., are likely to stay south of the snowy bursts, with temperatures in the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Farther north, communities like Buffalo, N.Y., and Boston will continue to ride a temperature roller coaster, with high temperatures fluctuating between the 20s and 40s.

Advertisement

The weather pattern is expected to change late in the week, ending the parade of clippers across the Great Lakes and Northeast.

Latest Headlines

Snowshoer, 2 dogs killed in Colorado avalanche
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Snowshoer, 2 dogs killed in Colorado avalanche
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An avalanche along a mid-slope road in Colorado killed one person and two dogs, local emergency officials said.
Three hospitalized after floor collapses at Colorado house party
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Three hospitalized after floor collapses at Colorado house party
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Three people were injured after a floor collapsed at a Colorado home after a house party involving more than 100 juveniles on Saturday night, authorities said.
California police officer shot, killed in traffic stop
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California police officer shot, killed in traffic stop
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A traffic stop in Central California turned deadly after the subject in the stop opened fire, killing a police officer, authorities said.
Suspected Kentucky killer 'distraught' over nuclear war, mother said
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Suspected Kentucky killer 'distraught' over nuclear war, mother said
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The mother of Kentucky man Shannon Gilday, suspected in a state politician's deadly home invasion earlier this week, publicly implored her son to turn himself in on Saturday and claimed he has "not been of sound mind."
Trump places fault for Russia invasion of Ukraine on Biden during CPAC speech
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump places fault for Russia invasion of Ukraine on Biden during CPAC speech
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump spoke for 85 minutes during the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, placing fault for the aggression on the policies Biden administration.
Marjorie Taylor Greene gives CPAC speech after attending white nationalist event
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene gives CPAC speech after attending white nationalist event
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing calls to expel her from U.S. Congress after she attended a white nationalist conference in Florida on Friday.
Trayvon Martin remembered on 10th anniversary of his death
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trayvon Martin remembered on 10th anniversary of his death
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Trayvon Martin was remembered at an event in New York City on Saturday, the 10th anniversary of his death in Florida.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reports $40B profit in Q4
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reports $40B profit in Q4
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway reported nearly $40 billion in profit in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Las Vegas hookah bar shooting leaves 1 dead, 13 injured
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Las Vegas hookah bar shooting leaves 1 dead, 13 injured
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- An early-Saturday shootout at a hookah lounge in Las Vegas left one person dead and 13 others injured, local authorities said.
Virginia governor to seek emergency aid for state's HBCUs amid bomb threats
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Virginia governor to seek emergency aid for state's HBCUs amid bomb threats
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will ask for emergency aid for the state's historically Black colleges and universities after bomb threats to HBCUs recently hit universities in the state.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainians fend off Russian invasion in Kharkiv, Kyiv
Ukrainians fend off Russian invasion in Kharkiv, Kyiv
Trump places fault for Russia invasion of Ukraine on Biden during CPAC speech
Trump places fault for Russia invasion of Ukraine on Biden during CPAC speech
Suspected Kentucky killer 'distraught' over nuclear war, mother said
Suspected Kentucky killer 'distraught' over nuclear war, mother said
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward, S. Korean military says
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward, S. Korean military says
Marjorie Taylor Greene gives CPAC speech after attending white nationalist event
Marjorie Taylor Greene gives CPAC speech after attending white nationalist event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement