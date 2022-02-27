Pulses of snow to prolong winter in Midwest, Northeast

Pedestrians walk by the NYSE before the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on Friday, February 18, 2022. Stocks began the day lower on Friday to extend declines after a sell-off on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

As the first day of meteorological spring approaches, residents from the Great Lakes to the New England coast can expect to deal with another dose of wintry weather for the first few days of March. "A parade clippers is forecast to sweep across the northern tier of the U.S. early week, each time producing a quick burst of snow along the storm track," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.

The week is set to start with a burst of snow showers and squalls Sunday and Sunday evening across the Northeast, before the first clipper of the week pushes into Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan on Monday into Monday night.

This same clipper is expected to traverse across the Northeast Tuesday into Tuesday night.

"Limited moisture should keep snowfall totals down along each clipper track," explained Benz.

As the snow treks across the northern tier of the country, a general coating of 2 or 3 inches of snow is expected. This is enough to cause slippery conditions on the roads as well as reduced visibility for motorists, but is unlikely to create prolonged issues.

Two subsequent clippers are expected to spread light snow from North Dakota and Minnesota into the interior Northeast Tuesday into Wednesday and Wednesday into Thursday, each time bringing some quick-hitting snow showers for a few hours.



As each clipper approaches and leaves, it is forecast to impact the temperatures of these regions.

Much of the Upper Midwest has spent the final week of February in a deep freeze. High temperatures were below zero in Grand Forks, N.D., while Minneapolis was in the teens for most of the week. Cities like Green Bay and Madison, Wis., also settled below normal with high temperatures only in the lower 20s. At night, temperatures were near or below zero for many. International Falls, Minn., dipped down to low temperature of -40 twice this past week. International Falls also set four daily record low temperatures during the month of February alone. In addition, as of Feb. 25, temperatures averaged 12 degrees below normal for the month.

Going forward, the clippers will actually bring an improvement temperature-wise for this area.

"The persistent clippers are expected to keep the temperatures more consistent, and near average, across the Upper Midwest, while locations farther south warm up to mid-spring levels," explained Benz.

Across the Northeast, temperatures are forecast to be a little more variable through the middle of the week. The warmest air is forecast to stay across portions of the mid-Atlantic. Cities like Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., are likely to stay south of the snowy bursts, with temperatures in the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Farther north, communities like Buffalo, N.Y., and Boston will continue to ride a temperature roller coaster, with high temperatures fluctuating between the 20s and 40s.



The weather pattern is expected to change late in the week, ending the parade of clippers across the Great Lakes and Northeast.