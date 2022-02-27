Advertisement
Feb. 27, 2022 / 4:52 PM

Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
Former President Donald Trump won an informal CPAC poll, garnering 59% of attendees at the conference held in Orlando on Sunday, asking attendees who they would vote for in a 2024 GOP presidential primary. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump won an informal straw poll Sunday of who attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference would support in a GOP presidential primary.

A total of 59% of CPAC attendees said they would vote for Trump if the 2024 Republican primary were held today, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis coming in second with support from 28% of the attendees at the Orlando conference while former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received 2% of the vote.

The straw poll is not a scientific survey and does not represent the larger Republican electorate.

A separate poll showed DeSantis winning an overwhelming majority of the vote if Trump chooses not to run in 2024.

House committee seeks details on handling of Trump presidential records

DeSantis garnered 61% of the vote in a hypothetical primary without Trump, while Pompeo and the former president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., each received 6%.

Sunday's poll came on the final day of CPAC 2022, and a day after Trump spoke for 85 minutes on Saturday night during which he blamed President Joe Biden for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin was emboldened by Biden's botched handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and noted that he remains the only U.S. president of the 21st Century under which Russia has not invaded another country.

"Under [former President George W. Bush], Russia invaded Georgia. Under [former President Barack Obama], Russia took Crimea. Under Biden, Russia invaded Ukraine," Trump said. "I stand as the only president in the 21st Century under whom Russia did not invade another country."

CPAC: DeSantis praises Florida 'freedom' on Day 1, Trump to speak Saturday

He also criticized the January 6 commission for its investigation into the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year and repeated false claims that people were stuffing ballot boxes and that hundreds of thousands of votes in swing states were the result of fraud.

Trump Jr. delivered the conference's closing speech as he reiterated many of his father's talking points while admonishing the Biden administration, highlighting the Russia-Ukraine crisis and rising inflation.

"There's not a single success this administration has had," he said.

Trump supporter and Capitol rioter sentenced to 45 days, $5,000 fine

