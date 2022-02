The group of snowshoers were traveling along an unmaintained road to a residence when they triggered an avalanche near Yule Creek. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An avalanche along a mid-slope road in Colorado killed one person and two dogs, local emergency officials said. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the avalanche happened Friday in Lower Yule Creek, near the town of Marble in Gunnison County. Advertisement

The agency said four people were snowshoeing along an unmaintained road to a backcountry home when three of the people and the two dogs mistakenly triggered the avalanche. The moving snow pushed the group down into the gully, where two of the people were partially buried in snow and able to dig themselves out.

The CAIC said the third person pushed into the valley and the two dogs were completely buried in snow and killed.

Emergency officials helped two people leave the area and returned Saturday to recover the bodies of the killed snowshoer and dogs. The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office declined to identify the deceased, but described him as a 27-year-old male from Denver.

Mountain Rescue Aspen "would like to remind backcountry travelers to be aware that smaller slopes have the potential to be hazardous," a statement from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said. "MRA would like to remind travelers to carry avalanche rescue gear in unmanaged areas."

The CAIC said the avalanche was about 50 feet wide and ran 250 feet vertically.