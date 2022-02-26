Advertisement
Feb. 26, 2022 / 2:35 PM

Virginia governor to seek emergency aid for state's HBCUs amid bomb threats

By Sommer Brokaw
Virginia governor to seek emergency aid for state's HBCUs amid bomb threats
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that he would ask state lawmakers next week to provide emergency aid to HBCUs after recent bomb threats. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will ask for emergency aid for the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities since bomb threats to HBCUs recently hit universities in the state.

Bomb threats have targeted 57 institutions, including HBCUs, houses of worship, and other faith-based and academic institutions across the nation from Jan. 4 to Feb. 16, according to an FBI statement Wednesday.

The bomb threats have persisted later throughout Black History Month, recently targeting three HBCUs in Virginia this week, including Hampton University on Wednesday, and Elizabeth City State University and Norfolk State University on Friday.

"I am angry and deeply concerned by the recent pattern of bomb threats plaguing our Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Youngkin said in a statement Friday.

"Today, I spoke to the presidents of Virginia's HBCUs regarding the disturbing repeated threats on their schools. Next week, I will ask the General Assembly to provide emergency funding to our HBCUs for security and campus safety. I am committed to harnessing state resources to support these institutions and will work together with them on a continued coordinated response that ensures the safety of our HBCU students and faculty."

The FBI has not identified a suspect or found any explosive devices, according to its latest statement, but it is "continuing to aggressively investigate," the ongoing nationwide bomb threats "as racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes."

"We recognize the fear and disruption this has caused across the country, and we will continue our work to make sure people feel safe in their communities, schools and places of worship," the FBI statement said.

Several HBCUs have received bomb threats multiple times this year, with Spelman College in Atlanta, Ga., and Howard University in Washington, D.C., being among them.

Howard University, whose notable alumni include Vice President Kamala Harris, has had at least four bomb threats since early January, The Washington Post reported.

"We've had these challenges before," Howard University President Wayne Frederick said shortly after a bomb threat on Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month, CNN reported. But "since I've been here (as a student) in 1988, it has not been this widespread and also, I think, this overt."

Spelman, whose alumni include former Georgia representative and current voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, has received at least three bomb threats, according to 11Alive, which released recording of person who called in a first bomb threat at the college on Jan. 4.

"I picked this school, university because of this reason, there are too many Black students in it," the caller said in the recording.

