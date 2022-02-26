United States authorizes up to $350M to help Ukraine fend off Russia

1/5

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the Biden administration authorized another $350 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized $350 million on Saturday to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion. "Today, as Ukraine fights with courage and pride against Russia's brutal and unprovoked assault, I have authorized, pursuant to a delegation by the president, an unprecedented third presidential drawdown of up to $350 million for immediate support to Ukraine's defense," Blinken said in the statement. Advertisement

"This package will include further lethal defensive assistance to help Ukraine address the armored, airborne, and other threats it is now facing," he added. "It is another clear signal that the United States stands with the people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereign, courageous, and proud nation."

Previously, Blinken said the Biden administration authorized $60 million for immediate military assistance to Ukraine in the fall and $200 million in December.

The United States has partnered with Ukraine since it became independent from the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago, Blinken noted, adding that the United States has intensified its efforts to help Ukraine since Russia's previous invasion and partial occupation in 2014.

Over the past year, the United States has committed more than $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, he added.

On Friday, Biden administration officials asked Congress for $6.4 billion more to support Ukraine, including $3.5 billion in Pentagon funding and $2.9 billion for foreign security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, the Baltics and Eastern flank allies.

