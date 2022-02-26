Advertisement
Feb. 26, 2022 / 3:21 PM

Las Vegas hookah bar shooting leaves 1 dead, 13 injured

By Danielle Haynes

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- An early-Saturday shootout at a hookah lounge in Las Vegas left one person dead and 13 others injured, local authorities said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said gunfire broke out around 3:15 a.m. at Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant in central Las Vegas.

Investigators believe the gunfire started after two men began arguing.

LVMPD Capt. Dori Koren said one adult male died of injuries sustained during the shooting.

Of those injured, two were in critical condition. Emergency officials transported the injured to multiple hospitals, including University Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Koren said no one has been arrested, nor did he provide a description of any suspects.

"I can assure you they will be caught," he said. "Our agency takes a lot of pride in the fact that our homicide section has the best solvability rate in the country."

