Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 26, 2022 / 10:38 PM

Suspected Kentucky killer 'distraught' over nuclear war, mother said

By Calley Hair
1/2
Suspected Kentucky killer 'distraught' over nuclear war, mother said
Shannon Gilday. Photo courtesy of Kentucky State Police.

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The mother of a Kentucky man suspected in a state politician's deadly home invasion earlier this week publicly implored her son to turn himself in on Saturday, claiming that he has "not been of sound mind."

Police are still looking for 23-year-old Shannon Gilday, who allegedly forced his way into the home of former state Rep. Wesley Morgan and shot and killed his daughter, 32-year-old Jordan Morgan.

Advertisement

Gilday's mother, Katie Gilday, said in a statement to Cinncinati's FOX19 that her son had grown "distraught with the certainty a nuclear war is imminent."

"He spoke of building a bunker and the CIA following him," she said. "I plead to Shannon to turn himself in so that he can get the help he so desperately needs."

RELATED Las Vegas hookah bar shooting leaves 1 dead, 13 injured

Gilday, an Army veteran, allegedly broke into the Morgan home around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 brandishing a rifle. He reportedly traded gunfire with Wesley Morgan and shot and killed Jordan Morgan in her bed. The former lawmaker suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police issued a warrant for Gilday's arrest that lists murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree assault and two counts of attempted murder.

Advertisement

Wesley Morgan, a Republican, owns a liquor store and served a single term in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 2017 to 2019. His $6.5 million, 200-acre estate located outside of Richmond includes a bunker on the property, according to a listing on the real estate website Zillow.

RELATED 2 adults, 2 children in apparent murder-suicide in Texas

The 2,000-square-foot bunker is buried 26 feet underground and complete with propane tanks, three generators, geothermal heat, a pressurized water tank, and foam-insulated walls. The shelter alone is worth $3 million.

FOX19 reported Friday that Kentucky State Police confirmed the bunker could have been a potential motive.

Last year, Wesley Morgan told the Lexington Herald-Leader that he started building the bunker after Barack Obama's 2008 election, citing his fear of the country sliding into socialism.

RELATED Curtis Reeves found not guilty for Florida movie theater shooting death

"I just wanted someplace safe," Morgan told the publication. "I think there's a lot of bad stuff going on in the world right now. If we don't get our act together, we're gonna end up in a civil war."

His daughter had previously served as deputy press secretary for former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin. She also worked as a Northern Kentucky prosecutor in 2017 and 2018; records indicate that the office never handled a case involving the suspected killer, the Northern Kentucky Tribune reports.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Trump places fault for Russia invasion of Ukraine on Biden during CPAC speech
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump places fault for Russia invasion of Ukraine on Biden during CPAC speech
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump spoke at length during the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, placing fault for the aggression on the policies Biden administration.
Marjorie Taylor Greene gives CPAC speech after attending white nationalist event
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene gives CPAC speech after attending white nationalist event
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing calls to expel her from U.S. Congress after she attended a white nationalist conference in Florida on Friday.
Trayvon Martin remembered on 10th anniversary of his death
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trayvon Martin remembered on 10th anniversary of his death
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Trayvon Martin was remembered at an event in New York City on Saturday, the 10th anniversary of his death in Florida.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reports $40B profit in Q4
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reports $40B profit in Q4
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway reported nearly $40 billion in profit in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Las Vegas hookah bar shooting leaves 1 dead, 13 injured
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Las Vegas hookah bar shooting leaves 1 dead, 13 injured
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- An early-Saturday shootout at a hookah lounge in Las Vegas left one person dead and 13 others injured, local authorities said.
Virginia governor to seek emergency aid for state's HBCUs amid bomb threats
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Virginia governor to seek emergency aid for state's HBCUs amid bomb threats
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will ask for emergency aid for the state's historically Black colleges and universities after bomb threats to HBCUs recently hit universities in the state.
United States authorizes up to $350M to help Ukraine fend off Russia
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
United States authorizes up to $350M to help Ukraine fend off Russia
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized $350 million on Saturday to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion.
Burst of snow squalls in store for Northeast by late weekend
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Burst of snow squalls in store for Northeast by late weekend
Forecasters say that a burst of winter weather will propel across the Northeast this weekend.
2 adults, 2 children in apparent murder-suicide in Texas
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
2 adults, 2 children in apparent murder-suicide in Texas
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Two adults and two children are dead in what police are describing as an apparent murder-suicide in a North Texas home.
Curtis Reeves found not guilty for Florida movie theater shooting death
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Curtis Reeves found not guilty for Florida movie theater shooting death
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The retired police captain charged with murder for the shooting death of a man in a Florida movie theater in 2014 was found not guilty during his trial Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 adults, 2 children in apparent murder-suicide in Texas
2 adults, 2 children in apparent murder-suicide in Texas
Curtis Reeves found not guilty for Florida movie theater shooting death
Curtis Reeves found not guilty for Florida movie theater shooting death
Russia's advance in Ukraine slows amid street fighting resistance
Russia's advance in Ukraine slows amid street fighting resistance
Trump places fault for Russia invasion of Ukraine on Biden during CPAC speech
Trump places fault for Russia invasion of Ukraine on Biden during CPAC speech
Anti-war protests break out in Russian streets amid social media restrictions
Anti-war protests break out in Russian streets amid social media restrictions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement