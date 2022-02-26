Advertisement
Feb. 26, 2022 / 9:10 AM

2 adults, 2 children in apparent murder-suicide in Texas

By Danielle Haynes

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Two adults and two children are dead in what police are describing as an apparent murder-suicide in a North Texas home.

The Granbury Police Department said officers discovered the four bodies Thursday afternoon after conducting a welfare check on the home. All four had gunshot wounds.

Authorities identified the adults as Marcus Buchanan, 36, and Rita Buchanan, 34. The female children, whose names weren't released, were 13 and 3 years old.

The Dallas Morning News reported that police declined to identify the suspected shooter.

Granbury Independent School District Superintendent Jeremy Glynn confirmed the two girls were students in the city.

"The death of a student is one of the hardest things any school district faces," he said in a statement. "The tragic loss of two of our precious students is heartbreaking for students, teachers and staff, and our community."

Neighbor Crystal Blanchard told KDFW-TV in Dallas that she last saw Marcus Buchanan on Wednesday afternoon. She said the family moved to North Texas from Las Vegas about six months ago.

"None of us heard anything. Nobody in the neighborhood heard any gunfire whatsoever, especially four rounds," she said. "Marcus was the happiest guy. He always talked. He always hung out with us."

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

