Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 25, 2022 / 7:34 PM

U.S., Canada join EU in imposing direct sanctions on Putin, Lavrov

By Adam Schrader
U.S., Canada join EU in imposing direct sanctions on Putin, Lavrov
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden of the Moscow's Kremlin in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo by Alexei Nikolsky/EPA-EFE/SPUTNIK

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The United States and Canada joined the European Union in imposing direct sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday.

"In alignment with the decision by our European allies, the United States will join them in sanctioning President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov and members of the Russian national security team," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing on Friday.

Advertisement

Psaki added that the United States will "continue to consider a range of options to provide additional assistance" while continuing to deliver on a security assistance package that was announced last year.

During the press briefing, Psaki was asked whether the United States had a warning for Russia if the country were to physically harm or otherwise replace Volodymyr Zelensky as president of Ukraine.

RELATED Stocks higher on Friday after Ukraine crisis struck Wall Street

"There are attempts to do exactly that and their continued progress in moving toward Kyiv and moving toward Ukrainian leadership is aligned with what we have predicted," Psaki said.

"Obviously, going after a head of state is a significant, horrific act by Russian leadership. But we remain in contact with President Zelensky, and he has made clear that he is still in Ukraine, proudly and courageously standing up in the face of the Russian attack."

Advertisement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in a press conference broadcast by the country's Cable Public Affairs Channel, a public-access network, that its sanctions would include Putin, Lavrov and Sergei Ivanov, Putin's chief of staff.

RELATED China's Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine

Trudeau also expressed support for excluding Russian banks from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication network, a high-security payment system that connects world banks. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also lobbied for excluding Russia from SWIFT payments.

"We have made it clear that all options are on the table when it comes to imposing steep costs on Russia's unjustified and unprovoked invasion," Trudeau said."Excluding Russian banks from SWIFT would make it even more difficult for President Putin to finance his brutalities."

The direct sanctions against Putin and Lavrov came after the European Union, Australia, Taiwan and Japan also leveled sanctions Friday against Russia.

RELATED Ukraine ambassador asks South Korea for help against Russian cyberattacks

The United States, Canada and Britain a day earlier issued sanctions on Moscow's economy in an effort to punish Putin for what they say is an illegal attack against the sovereignty of its neighbor.

"We are now targeting 70% of the Russian banking market, but also key state-owned companies, including the field of defense," Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, told reporters during a press conference.

Advertisement

"These sanctions will increase Russia's borrowing costs, raise inflation and gradually erode Russia's industrial base. We are also targeting the Russian elite by curbing their deposits so that they cannot hide their money anymore in safe havens in Europe."

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Ukrainians rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter on , February 24 as Russian forces advanced on the capital city. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/ UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

S.D. Gov. Noem says Biden's Ukraine response shows 'weakness' in CPAC speech
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
S.D. Gov. Noem says Biden's Ukraine response shows 'weakness' in CPAC speech
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday that President Joe Biden's response to the war in Ukraine "projects weakness" while calling on the president to resign.
Demand for abortion-inducing medication spiked after Texas' near-total ban
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Demand for abortion-inducing medication spiked after Texas' near-total ban
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The demand for abortion-inducing medication spiked in the month after Texas significantly limited abortion access and has remained high since.
Nasty storm with snow, sleet and heavy rain pelts Northeast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nasty storm with snow, sleet and heavy rain pelts Northeast
A significant winter storm tracked into the Northeast just days after a springlike preview unfolded and hurled a variety of precipitation from heavy snow, ice, sleet and heavy rain.
CDC changes COVID-19 guidelines for masks
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
CDC changes COVID-19 guidelines for masks
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it has loosened its mask guidelines for U.S. residents on Friday, allowing most people to leave their coverings behind in public indoor locations.
Sen. Jim Inhofe to retire, announces positive COVID-19 test
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sen. Jim Inhofe to retire, announces positive COVID-19 test
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Sen. Jim Inhofe announced his retirement from Congress on Friday, along with a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Stocks higher on Friday after Ukraine crisis struck Wall Street
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Stocks higher on Friday after Ukraine crisis struck Wall Street
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Stocks continued a solid recovery on Wall Street Friday, a day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine led U.S. markets to significant losses for a period of time.
Jan. 6 rioter who posed with Nancy Pelosi's lectern sentenced to 75 days
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jan. 6 rioter who posed with Nancy Pelosi's lectern sentenced to 75 days
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The rioter pictured with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's podium during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 75 days in prison Friday.
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman on U.S. Supreme Court
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman on U.S. Supreme Court
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday announced his nomination of federal appellate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, praising her for her "extraordinary qualifications."
House committee seeks details on handling of Trump presidential records
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House committee seeks details on handling of Trump presidential records
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., wants more information from the National Archives on alleged destruction and mishandling of presidential documents by former President Donald Trump and aides.
NYC mayor ready for 'normalcy' when CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidance
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NYC mayor ready for 'normalcy' when CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidance
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ahead of an expected CDC announcement easing COVID-19 masking recommendations, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said once the CDC acts the city will begin easing its own mandates.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China's Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine
China's Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine
Couple sue Tenn. after being denied adoption services because they are Jewish
Couple sue Tenn. after being denied adoption services because they are Jewish
U.S. military turns over land on former bases to South Korea
U.S. military turns over land on former bases to South Korea
Slain Ukrainian guards deemed heroes for defiant stand on Snake Island
Slain Ukrainian guards deemed heroes for defiant stand on Snake Island
NATO deploys forces, warns Russian aggression 'goes far beyond Ukraine'
NATO deploys forces, warns Russian aggression 'goes far beyond Ukraine'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement