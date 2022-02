1/2

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE as President Joe Biden addresses the nation on developments after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday. Stocks moved higher at Friday's opening bell after Russia said it wants talks with Ukraine leaders. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Stocks continued a solid recovery on Wall Street Friday, a day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine led U.S. markets to significant losses for a period of time. By 11 a.m. EST Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by more than 400 points. On Thursday, the first day of trading after Russia launched an attack against Ukraine, the Dow sank by more than 800 points before rebounding to finish ahead by almost 100 points. Advertisement

The S&P 500 was up almost 50 points by mid-Friday and the Nasdaq almost 60.

Friday's improvements came on the second day of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, but were partly fueled by the Russian government saying that it's willing to talk with Ukraine about ending the fighting.

Russia's Moex stock exchange rose by around 19% Friday. The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 2.8%. The CSI 300 in Shanghai and Shenzhen was up by 1% and the Nikkei in Japan gained 2%.

The European Union is expected to fully sign off on sanctions Friday that will cut 70% of Russia's banking system from world financial markets.

Oil prices headed lower Friday, with the international benchmark Brent crude falling 1% to about $94.50 a barrel. Prices are up more than 40% since December. CNN reported that traders are shunning Russian oil and Russian oil prices are down.

Advertisement