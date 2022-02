Police in Miami Beach cordoned off several streets for investigations to gather information about a crash that killed one person and injured six others. Photo courtesy of Miami Beach Police/ Twitter

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in southern Florida said one person was killed and six others were injured when a vehicle crashed into tables of a restaurant's outdoor seating area in Miami Beach. The Miami Police Department said the crash happened a little after 6 p.m. on Thursday, with preliminary information indicating that it was the result of an elderly woman accelerating onto the restaurant's outdoor sitting area while attempting to parallel park. Advertisement

Several tables were struck, resulting in seven people being transported to the hospital where one of them died, authorities said.

Police closed several streets to allow authorities to investigate the accident.

"Our city grieves for all the victims and their families," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in a statement.