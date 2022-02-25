Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 25, 2022 / 7:03 PM

S.D. Gov. Noem says Biden's Ukraine response shows 'weakness' in CPAC speech

By Adam Schrader
1/5
S.D. Gov. Noem says Biden's Ukraine response shows 'weakness' in CPAC speech
Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Friday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday that President Joe Biden's response to the war in Ukraine "projects weakness" while calling on the president to resign.

Noem, who made her comments at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., said Biden's "poor decision making" will "drag America into another needless war," according to a transcript of her speech published by the Argus Leader.

She said that a "strong" president would restart the Keystone XL pipeline, reopen federal lands for oil and gas drilling, and revoke bans on oil and gas leases in the Outer Continental Shelf.

"That's just common sense. But sadly, almost every major institution in our society today has been compromised against common sense, truth and freedom," Noem said.

RELATED CPAC: DeSantis praises Florida 'freedom' on Day 1, Trump to speak Saturday

South Dakota, though not among the top oil and gas states, produced about 1 million barrels of oil in 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Moyle Petroleum, a gasoline and diesel wholesaler based in Rapid City, has been among Noem's top campaign contributors in the past, according to Open Secrets -- a non-partisan campaign contribution watchdog.

"These 'experts' are the same crew who brought us mask mandates and vaccine mandates. They ignored science and trampled civil liberty. They preach critical race theory. And they're driving inflation that steals wealth, especially from poor and younger families," Noem said in her speech.

RELATED Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives

"Violent crime is surging in cities and disproportionately hurting minority families. No one should ever forget the disaster in Afghanistan."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., also commented on the Ukraine war during his CPAC speech Friday after saying that Democrats are leading the United States toward "Marxism" after hitting out at "cancel culture" and COVID-19 restrictions, the Miami Herald reported.

"The people of Ukraine are inspiring to the world. You have 70-something-year-old men, elderly women, younger children taking up arms, prepared to sacrifice everything," Rubio said. "It reminds you how valuable freedom and liberty is."

