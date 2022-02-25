Biden has decided on Supreme Court pick to replace retiring Stephen Breyer, reports say

1/5

President Joe Biden had said that he would announce his Supreme Court appointee by the end of February -- and some buzz around one particular federal court on Thursday may indicate who Biden has decided to nominate. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Nearly a month after he announced that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire, President Joe Biden has decided on the person he will nominate to succeed him on the high court bench and the appointment could come as soon as Friday, according to news reports. Biden said late last month that he would follow through on a campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the high court, and that he would announce his choice before the end of February. Advertisement

With only a few days left in the month, Biden has settled on his choice, multiple news outlets -- including NBC News, The New York Times and CNN -- have reported, citing sources close to the president.

Although they said Biden has his nominee, they did not disclose who Biden's choice will be. However, multiple outlets noted a peculiar occurrence in federal court that might indicate his nominee will be Washington, D.C., appellate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit issued a ruling on Thursday in a case in which Jackson was part of a 2-1 majority ruling. The court typically only issues decisions on Tuesdays and Fridays, not Thursdays -- a fact that may point to Jackson as Biden's nominee, as the court may have sped up the decision before Biden's formal announcement would have had her recuse from the case.

A similar scenario played out in 2018 immediately before Brett Kavanaugh -- who was part of the same D.C. court -- was nominated by former President Donald Trump.

Jackson, 51, has been one of several potential candidates to succeed Breyer on the high court bench, which also are said to include California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger and South Carolina District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs.

The D.C. appeals court on which Jackson serves has previously seen seven of its judges move up to the Supreme Court -- including Kavanaugh, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Antonin Scalia, John Roberts and Clarence Thomas.

Biden appointed Jackson to the court last June. Before that, she was a judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for seven years after serving for four as vice chair of the United States Sentencing Commission.

Breyer, 83, announced his decision to retire from the high court bench last month. He was appointed by former President Bill Clinton in 1994 to replace the retiring Harry Blackmun.

All members of the Supreme Court are appointed for life. Most usually serve on the bench until their death, but some have opted to retire. It's believed that at least part of the reason for Breyer's retirement is to guarantee that he'll be replaced with another liberal justice -- avoiding the possibility that he could die during a Republican administration and his successor chosen by a Republican president.

Calls for Breyer to retire grew exponentially after liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September 2020 and then-President Donald Trump replaced her -- quickly before the presidential election that ultimately put Biden in the White House -- with conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Ginsburg's sudden death and Barrett's speedy appointment gave conservatives a 6-3 advantage on the Supreme Court bench.

"This is a complicated country," Breyer said during his announcement last month. "There's more than 330 million people, and my mother used to say it's every race, it's every religion -- and she would emphasize this -- and it's every point of view possible.

"And it's a kind of miracle when you sit there and see all these people in front of you. People that are so different in what they think, and yet they've decided to help solve their major differences under law."

Biden took several weeks to mull possible candidates and met with congressional leaders to gauge support and sentiment from both Democrats and Republicans. The nomination will be Biden's first.

Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices in only one term and former President Barack Obama appointed two. Franklin D. Roosevelt put more justices on the high court bench than any other president -- nine -- but he served for 12 years in the White House before the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution limited presidents to a maximum of two terms over eight years.

