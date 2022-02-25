Breonna Taylor jurors visit apartment where she was shot dead

An image made with a drone shows a mural of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in her own apartment by Louisville, Ky., police officers, on two basketball courts in Annapolis in July 2020. Taylor was shot at least eight times on 13 March as police, executing a so-called no-knock warrant, forcibly entered her apartment on a narcotics raid. No drugs were found. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The jurors in the trial of former police detective Brian Hankison on Friday visited the apartment where Breonna Taylor was shot dead in March 2020. Hankison, who was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department two months after the botched narcotics raid, is on trial for three counts of wanton endangerment. Advertisement

He allegedly fired 10 shots into Taylor's apartment, three of which entered the adjacent unit occupied by Cody Etherton, his pregnant partner, Chelsey Napper, and their 5-year-old son. He did not fire the shots that killed Taylor.

No police officers have been charged for the death of Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, during the raid in which police fired 32 rounds into the apartment. Her death, just months before the murder of George Floyd, spurred nationwide protests.

Despite renovations to the apartment, one bullet hole outside of a bedroom that had belonged to Taylor's sister remained visible to the 12 jurors and three alternate jurors who visited the apartment Friday, The Courier-Journal reported.

Hankison did not attend the site visit, but his lawyers were present as the court traveled to the apartment building on Friday.

Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith prohibited anyone from speaking to the jurors, who were also not allowed to talk about what they saw at the scene to each other.

Before the visit, Smith told the jurors that they would be traveling to the apartment building to better understand the evidence as it is presented to them in court, CNN reported.

The trial, which ended its third day Friday, will resume on Tuesday. If convicted, Hankison faces a sentence of between 1 and 5 years in prison.