Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 25, 2022 / 6:31 PM

Demand for abortion-inducing medication spiked after Texas' near-total ban

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune
Demand for abortion-inducing medication spiked after Texas' near-total ban
Thousands of people take to the streets in downtown Los Angeles and other locations around the Southland today to support abortion rights, part of a nationwide series of demonstrations against Texas' near-total abortion ban on October 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The demand for abortion-inducing medication spiked in the month after Texas significantly limited abortion access and has remained high since, according to new data from a researcher at the University of Texas at Austin.

The study reviewed requests for abortion-inducing medication made to Aid Access, an international nonprofit that provides the medication via the Internet to people who cannot otherwise legally access the procedure. Prior to September 2021, the organization typically received an average of 10.8 requests a day from Texans.

Advertisement

Then, the Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 8, which prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, a point at which many people do not know they are pregnant. In the first week after the law went into effect on Sept. 1, Aid Access received an average of 137.7 daily requests from Texas, an increase of over 1,000%.

"That big of a spike in requests shows us the uncertainty and chaos created by Senate Bill 8 going into effect," said Abigail Aiken, the lead researcher on the study. "If it's not certain that you can go to a clinic and get the care that you need, people will be looking around for what other options they have."

Advertisement
RELATED Colombia becomes 3rd Latin American nation to legalize abortion

The demand for the medication has remained higher than normal in the months since, Aiken found.

Medical abortion is typically a two-drug regimen of mifepristone and misoprostol that has been shown to be effective at terminating a pregnancy through the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. In December, the federal government lifted a requirement that the medication be dispensed in person, allowing it to be prescribed by telemedicine and sent through the mail.

But Texas law does not allow the medication to be prescribed through telemedicine or mailed and has limited its use to the first seven weeks of pregnancy.

RELATED Texas tops the nation in teens who give birth multiple times

A spokeswoman for the anti-abortion group Texas Alliance for Life said the organization is looking into ways to pursue legal action against international or out-of-state groups like Aid Access.

"It is concerning to us to see people try to find ways to work around the law," the spokeswoman, Amy O'Donnell, said. "We believe it's significantly important for girls and women to see a physician in person before obtaining chemical abortion drugs."

But as abortion access has narrowed in Texas, many providers say they are hearing from patients who feel that accessing this medication outside of the healthcare system is worth a potential risk.

Advertisement
RELATED New California bill modeled after Texas abortion law would let citizens sue gun makers

"What option has the state given them?" said Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman's Health. "The same amount of people still need abortions as they did before they started all these bans."

Whole Woman's Health operates four abortion clinics in Texas. For nearly six months, they have been unable to provide abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy.

Hagstrom Miller said there has been an uptick in patients detecting their pregnancies earlier -- in time to access the procedure -- but the clinics are still seeing less than one-third of their typical case load. Some patients are able to travel out of state to access abortions, but Hagstrom Miller said that's just not feasible for most.

"Almost 70% of our patients are parents already," she said. "They're managing work and kids [and] school during a pandemic. They can't travel a few days to a different state. It just basically means abortion ... is off the table."

And the influx of Texans has led to long wait times at clinics in neighboring states, sometimes pushing patients beyond the window in which they can legally access care.

Hagstrom Miller said she's not surprised there's been an increase in demand for self-managed abortions -- and that the actual increase is probably greater than any data can capture.

Advertisement

"These folks are a little bit invisible," she said. "They're either ordering pills online or they're going to Mexico. ... Most of the time, a self-managed abortion is effective, especially earlier in pregnancy, and so we're only going to see the folks for whom it didn't work."

Aiken, the researcher behind the study, said it's impossible to know how and when patients use the medication they access through Aid Access -- or how many patients are terminating pregnancies through other means.

But as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to overturn the constitutional protection for abortion, Aiken said this Texas data serves as a snapshot of what whole swaths of the country may be facing.

"It's clear from this research and many studies that just because you make abortion harder to get, it doesn't mean the need for abortion goes away," she said. "And many people, they will look for other ways of doing that."

Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a non-profit, non-partisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Read the original here.

Latest Headlines

Nasty storm with snow, sleet and heavy rain pelts Northeast
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Nasty storm with snow, sleet and heavy rain pelts Northeast
A significant winter storm tracked into the Northeast just days after a springlike preview unfolded and hurled a variety of precipitation from heavy snow, ice, sleet and heavy rain.
CDC changes COVID-19 guidelines for masks
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
CDC changes COVID-19 guidelines for masks
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it has loosened its mask guidelines for U.S. residents on Friday, allowing most people to leave their coverings behind in public indoor locations.
Sen. Jim Inhofe to retire, announces positive COVID-19 test
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sen. Jim Inhofe to retire, announces positive COVID-19 test
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Sen. Jim Inhofe announced his retirement from Congress on Friday, along with a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Stocks higher on Friday after Ukraine crisis struck Wall Street
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Stocks higher on Friday after Ukraine crisis struck Wall Street
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Stocks continued a solid recovery on Wall Street Friday, a day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine led U.S. markets to significant losses for a period of time.
Jan. 6 rioter who posed with Nancy Pelosi's lectern sentenced to 75 days
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jan. 6 rioter who posed with Nancy Pelosi's lectern sentenced to 75 days
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The rioter pictured with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's podium during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 75 days in prison Friday.
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman on U.S. Supreme Court
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman on U.S. Supreme Court
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday announced his nomination of federal appellate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, praising her for her "extraordinary qualifications."
House committee seeks details on handling of Trump presidential records
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House committee seeks details on handling of Trump presidential records
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., wants more information from the National Archives on alleged destruction and mishandling of presidential documents by former President Donald Trump and aides.
NYC mayor ready for 'normalcy' when CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidance
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC mayor ready for 'normalcy' when CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidance
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ahead of an expected CDC announcement easing COVID-19 masking recommendations, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said once the CDC acts the city will begin easing its own mandates.
DNA evidence shows 'Hank the Tank' wasn't the only bear at break-ins
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DNA evidence shows 'Hank the Tank' wasn't the only bear at break-ins
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- "Hank the Tank" wasn't the only bear involved in break-ins South Lake Tahoe, Calif., residents have been complaining about for months, according to California's Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Couple sue Tenn. after being denied adoption services because they are Jewish
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Couple sue Tenn. after being denied adoption services because they are Jewish
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A husband and wife who want to become adoptive parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Children's Services over a state-funded agency's refusal to provide them child-placement services because they are Jewish.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China's Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine
China's Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine
Ukraine reclaims key military airport; Russian troops seize Chernobyl
Ukraine reclaims key military airport; Russian troops seize Chernobyl
Couple sue Tenn. after being denied adoption services because they are Jewish
Couple sue Tenn. after being denied adoption services because they are Jewish
U.S. military turns over land on former bases to South Korea
U.S. military turns over land on former bases to South Korea
Slain Ukrainian guards deemed heroes for defiant stand on Snake Island
Slain Ukrainian guards deemed heroes for defiant stand on Snake Island
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement