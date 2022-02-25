Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 25, 2022 / 4:07 PM

Jan. 6 rioter who posed with Nancy Pelosi's lectern sentenced to 75 days

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Jan. 6 rioter who posed with Nancy Pelosi's lectern sentenced to 75 days
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a candlelight vigil on the anniversary of the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6. The capitol rioter photographed with Pelosi's lectern during the insurrection was sentenced to 75 days in prison Friday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The rioter pictured with Speaker Nancy Pelosi's podium during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 75 days in prison Friday.

Adam Johnson will get some credit for time already served and a $5,000 fine.

"We're on a dangerous slide in America." U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton said during Johnson's sentencing while calling the insurrection something you'd expect to "see in banana republics."

In the government sentencing memo filed with the court, federal prosecutors had asked for a 90-day prison sentence.

Addressing the court Friday, Johnson said he had been cooperative with the government since being arrested. He said he was apologetic and ashamed to have been part of the riot.

In court documents, Johnson's lawyers said "he deeply regrets his participation in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021," and that the "damage and violence inflicted on that date by others is contrary to everything he believes in."

Johnson pleaded guilty to a criminal count of entering and remained in a restricted building or grounds.

In the sentencing memo, prosecutors said Johnson traveled to Washington, D.C., from Florida and participated in "a violent attack that forced an interruption of the certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote count, threatened the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election, injured more than one hundred law enforcement officer, and resulted in more than $1 million in property damage."

