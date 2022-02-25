DNA evidence shows 'Hank the Tank' wasn't the only bear at break-ins

Image of damage left last week by the bear Hank the Tank to a home in the Tahoe Keys area. Photo courtesy of South Lake Tahoe Police Facebook



Feb. 25 (UPI) -- "Hank the Tank" wasn't the only bear involved in break-ins South Lake Tahoe, Calif., residents have been complaining about for months, according to California's Department of Fish and Wildlife. DNA evidence taken at the scene of some of the break-ins has credited at least two other bears along with massive Hank as the culprits of the break-ins that have led to more than 150 calls to South Lake Tahoe police. Advertisement

Authorities had originally considered either euthanizing Hank or moving him to another habitat. Because of the DNA evidence, officials said they will start a "trap, tag, haze" program to keep Hank and the other two suspects out of their homes.

"During this effort, CDFW will gather information and learn from scientific analysis to help inform and refine our bear management in the Lake Tahoe Basin," the wildlife agency said, according to the Sacramento Bee. "CDFW is not going to euthanize any bears that are trapped during this effort."

Hank, the massive 500-pound black bear, had gained international notoriety for the break-ins as he looked for food throughout the Tahoe Keys neighborhood, leaving a path of destruction while trying to satisfy his hunger.

Hank and his partners in crime had been entering homes through unlocked garages but in one recent episode, one of the bears crashed through a locked and secure home.

In another incident, the hefty Hank managed to get into one home through a window, leaving desperate homeowners to bang on the exterior of their home until he found the back door.