New York City Mayor Eric Adams and President Joseph Biden visit New York City Public School PS 111 in Queens on February 3. New York City schools said starting Monday masks will no longer be required outside on school grounds. Pool Photo by Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he is ready to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions as soon as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosens recommendations. The CDC is expected to change its COVID-19 mask guidelines Friday. Once that happens, Adams said, the city will begin to allow people to "get back to normalcy," WABC reported. Advertisement

"I've stated over and over again, it's about following the science," Adams said, "I can't allow the city to shut down again in our anticipation of getting back to normalcy. We are going to get there, in a safe place, based on the science that my experts are giving me."

The mayor's comments came after New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks tweeted Friday that starting Feb. 28 masks will no longer be required when outside on school grounds.

Bank's tweet said masks will still be required "for all students, staff and visitors inside NYC schools."

Banks said throughout the pandemic NYC schools have remained some of the safest spaces.

"I am so pleased that we are able to make this exciting announcement and safely allow students and staff to remove their masks when outdoors at NYC public schools," Banks said in a statement.

According to ABC 7, Mayor Adams indicated lifting of remaining mask requirements in public school could be coming soon.