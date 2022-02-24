Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 24, 2022 / 6:10 PM

Three ex-Minneapolis cops found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Three ex-Minneapolis cops found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights
A federal jury on Thursday found former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, 36, J. Alexander Kueng, 28, and Thomas Lane, 38, guilty of depriving Floyd of his civil rights. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The three former Minneapolis police officers involved in the police killing of George Floyd were found guilty of violating his civil rights by a federal jury on Thursday.

The jury -- made up of four men and eight women -- found Tou Thao, 36, J. Alexander Kueng, 28, and Thomas Lane, 38, guilty of depriving Floyd of his civil rights by displaying deliberate indifference to his medical needs as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes in the May 25, 2020, killing.

Advertisement

Thao and Kueng were also found guilty of an additional charge of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin. Lane did not face the additional charge.

The Justice Department states that violating a person's civil rights is "punishable by a range of imprisonment up to a life term, or the death penalty, depending upon the circumstances of the crime and the resulting injury, if any."

RELATED Trial begins for ex-officer charged with endangering Breonna Taylor's neighbors

Federal sentencing guidelines, however, suggest the officers could receive a lesser sentence.

Chauvin, who was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in April 2021, waived his right to trial by pleading guilty to one count of violating Floyd's rights.

Advertisement

Chauvin faces up to 25 years to serve concurrently with his state prison sentence of 22.5 years.

RELATED 3 convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty on federal hate crimes charges

Prosecutors said the three officers ignored their training as they failed to intervene with Chauvin and mocked and refused to help Floyd as he lay dying under the officer's knee.

They also noted the trio had the ability and duty to render aid to Floyd as he repeatedly complained he couldn't breathe as Chauvin had him pinned down with a knee on his neck -- but chose not to.

Defense attorneys argued their clients were inexperienced officers who received inconsistent training and deferred to Chauvin's seniority during the arrest. All three officers testified in their own defense during the trial.

RELATED Federal judge says Oath Keepers founder poses 'convincing danger,' orders him in jail

Floyd's legal team, led by Ben Crump, said in a statement that the verdict Thursday "closes another important chapter in our journey for justice for George Floyd and his family."

"These officers tried to devise any excuse that could let them wash the blood from their hands, but following these verdicts Geroge's blood will forever stain them," they said. "Today's guilty verdicts should serve as the guiding example of why police departments across America should expand and prioritize instruction on an officer's duty to intervene and recognize when a fellow officer is using excessive force."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Ukraine supporters protest Russian Embassy in D.C., vandalize property
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Ukraine supporters protest Russian Embassy in D.C., vandalize property
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Demonstrators gathered outside of the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to protest the invasion of Ukraine.
CPAC: DeSantis praises Florida 'freedom' on Day 1, Trump to speak Saturday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CPAC: DeSantis praises Florida 'freedom' on Day 1, Trump to speak Saturday
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are among the speakers for the Conservative Political Action Conference, which starts Thursday and runs through the weekend.
Study: Suicide rate 3 times higher for people in jail than prison, general public
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Study: Suicide rate 3 times higher for people in jail than prison, general public
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The rate of suicide is nearly three times higher among people detained in U.S. jails compared with those in prisons or in the general public, a study published Thursday indicates.
Florida House passes bill restricting talk of sexual orientation in school
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida House passes bill restricting talk of sexual orientation in school
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Florida House on Thursday passed a bill to regulate public school teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity. Critics call it the "don't say gay" bill.
Miami Beach will cut off alcohol sales at 2 a.m. during spring break
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Miami Beach will cut off alcohol sales at 2 a.m. during spring break
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Miami Beach commissioners have banned alcohol sales after 2 a.m. ahead of spring break partying.
Reddit adds 'Discover' tab feature for Apple, Android users
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Reddit adds 'Discover' tab feature for Apple, Android users
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Social messaging platform Reddit on Thursday announced a new feature for users with iOS and Android smartphones -- a "Discover" tab that's designed to give users simpler access to unexplored communities and content.
Biden unveils new sanctions on Russia, says Putin wants to revive Soviet Union
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden unveils new sanctions on Russia, says Putin wants to revive Soviet Union
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions on Russia on Thursday, slamming Russian President Vladimir Putin for his "assault on the very principles that uphold global peace."
White House outlines more steps to ease congested supply chains, aid U.S. industry
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House outlines more steps to ease congested supply chains, aid U.S. industry
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Thursday that the U.S. has taken another step to improve supply chain issues upon receiving new assessments of the problems by several cabinet-level agencies that identify weaknesses.
Ford recalls 250,000 pickup trucks, 330,000 Mustangs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ford recalls 250,000 pickup trucks, 330,000 Mustangs
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ford recalled 250,000 pickup trucks over loose underbody insulators that were responsible for at least 40 broken driveshafts over four years and 330,000 Mustangs over faulty backup cameras.
Initial jobless claims fall, total benefits tumble to 52-year low
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Initial jobless claims fall, total benefits tumble to 52-year low
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- First-time unemployment claims fell last week, and overall filings dipped to their lowest level in 52 years, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden unveils new sanctions on Russia, says Putin wants to revive Soviet Union
Biden unveils new sanctions on Russia, says Putin wants to revive Soviet Union
Russian forces invade Ukraine; Vladimir Putin warns against interference
Russian forces invade Ukraine; Vladimir Putin warns against interference
NATO slams Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'brutal act of war,' activates defense plan
NATO slams Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'brutal act of war,' activates defense plan
Justin Trudeau revokes Emergency Measures Act as 'Freedom Convoy' under control
Justin Trudeau revokes Emergency Measures Act as 'Freedom Convoy' under control
Fighting between Russian, Ukrainian forces reported across country; casualties unclear
Fighting between Russian, Ukrainian forces reported across country; casualties unclear
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement