Feb. 24, 2022 / 8:40 PM

Ice storm freezes parts of southern U.S. under thick layer of sleet

By Renee Duff & Renee Duff, AccuWeather, Accuweather.com
Sleet and freezing rain covered portions of the South on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Mississippi County Office of Emergency Management

Portions of the South Central states were blanketed in white at midweek, but it wasn't all snow covering the ground. A large winter storm unleashed a variety of precipitation across the region, leaving residents to clean up piles of sleet and motorists stuck in major traffic jams.

Over 200 reports of sleet and freezing rain were compiled by the National Weather Service from Wednesday to Wednesday night, spanning the eight states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. In many cases, precipitation flipped back and forth between the two wintry varieties throughout the day, mixing with snow at times as well.

Joy, Ark., received the most recorded sleet during the event, with 5 inches piling up as of 1 p.m. Thursday. Some Arkansas locations such as Judsonia and Bradford reported half an inch of freezing rain in addition to 3 inches of sleet. Sleet accumulations of 3 or more inches were widespread in the state.

"It's not easy to record 4 inches of sleet or more ... but it happens every few years and today seems to be the perfect sleet storm," AccuWeather senior weather editor and meteorologist Jesse Ferrell explained.

Trees glistened in the background as Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer reported from Searcy, Ark., Wednesday night. Rain falling amid freezing temperatures created an icy glaze on tree limbs, power lines and road surfaces throughout the area, with sleet mixing with the freezing rain at times.

The weight of the ice weighed down power lines and led to widespread power outages, with over 33,000 customers left in the dark in Arkansas alone as of 10 a.m. Thursday, according to poweroutage.us, a number that was maintained through the afternoon. By Thursday evening, power outages in Arkansas remained above 28,000. Power outages in Tennessee also stayed steady during Thursday afternoon with around 10,000 customers without power.

The highest sleet accumulations ending 3 p.m. Thursday

On Wednesday, Highway 67 near Bald Knob, Ark., was described as "an absolute nightmare" by Timmer, as traffic stood at a standstill and vehicles were stuck on the sides of the road due to the 6-8 inches of sleet that had piled up on portions of the roadway.

"When you're driving down the road, there are these massive ruts within the sleet, and [if] you move out of those ruts ... bam, it will spin your vehicle out of control and you'll find yourself in a ditch or even worse," Timmer said, urging people to stay off the roads.

The freezing rain and sleet swept through in waves throughout the day Wednesday and into the overnight hours came down heavily at times and was even accompanied by thunder and lightning in some areas.

The highest freezing rain amounts as of 6 p.m. Thursday

Reports of thunder accompanying sleet, freezing rain and/or snow flowed in from Texas and Oklahoma on Wednesday, and from Arkansas into Missouri by early Thursday afternoon.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management posted pictures on Twitter Thursday morning showing a large chunk of a tree that had succumbed to the weight of the ice and snapped in half in West Memphis. Throughout the day on Wednesday, the division posted snapshots of roadways throughout the region showing how difficult and dangerous driving conditions were as the icy mess ensued.

A glaze of ice was reported as far south as Austin and San Antonio, Texas, late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Both cities had high temperatures in the middle 80s F just a day before the rush of cold air and wintry weather hit.

Forecasters say icy conditions will linger across the South Central states into Thursday night before this storm finally ends its cross-country journey in the Northeast at the close of the week.

