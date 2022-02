1/5

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet on Thursday with leaders of Group of Seven nations -- during which they will hold dialogue on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and discuss "severe sanctions" -- and deliver a national address on the crisis. Biden had warned Moscow about crippling sanctions for weeks before Thursday's invasion of Ukraine. Biden announced an initial round of sanctions related to the standoff on Wednesday. Advertisement

Biden is scheduled to meet with the G7 leaders at 9 a.m. EST. The White House said he will make a national address sometime after.

"I will be meeting with the Leaders of the G7, and the United States and our Allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia," Biden said in a statement Thursday after speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone.

"President Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight and we just finished speaking. I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the United Nations Security Council.

"He asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin's flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine."

The president added that the United States "will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."

Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers have died since Russian forces entered Ukraine, according to The New York Times -- and Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Zelensky, said Kiev's military was in defense mode.

