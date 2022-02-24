Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 24, 2022 / 12:50 PM

Reddit adds 'Discover' tab feature for Apple, Android users

By Sommer Brokaw
Reddit adds 'Discover' tab feature for Apple, Android users
The platform said Thursday that it's also introducing new community and profile drawers that are intended to help users organize and customize new communities.  File Photo by Gil C/Shutterstock

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Social messaging platform Reddit on Thursday announced a new feature for users with iOS and Android smartphones -- a "Discover" tab that's designed to give users simpler access to unexplored communities and content.

The platform said the new tab -- with a diamond-shaped icon in a circle at the bottom of the screen -- will help "redditors" find new content and communities based on the places they spend most time visiting.

Advertisement

For instance, readers who visit a lot of subreddit communities dedicated to football will find additional football content and communities under the new tab.

"We're ushering in a new era of discovery on Reddit, with images and videos on top of mind," Jason Costa, Reddit product director for community and content, said in a statement Thursday.

RELATED Trump supporter and Capitol rioter sentenced to 45 days, $5,000 fine

"We're making discovering relevant content and communities more intuitive with the Discover Tab. It's a great new way for people to explore and engage with hundreds of thousands of communities around the world."

The platform has been traditionally focused on text-based conversations, but the new feature will also help Reddit users "easily discover great video content, great imagery content, great GIF content," Costa told The Verge.

Advertisement

During testing, Reddit said that at least one in five users joined at least one new community.

RELATED Phil Mickelson sorry for 'reckless' comments, to take break from golf

The platform also announced new community and profile drawers intended to help users organize and customize new communities. The community drawer is located in the drop-down menu at the top left and the profile feature is found by swiping left or tapping the profile icon on the home screen.

San Francisco-based Reddit was founded in 2005 and consistently ranks as one of the most popular sites in the world. The platform says it has more than 400 million daily active users. A round of funding last summer valued the company at more than $10 billion.

RELATED Dutch police arrest gunman, ending Apple store hostage situation

RELATED Public works employees repairing water main find lost wedding ring

RELATED Tech is driving new forms of domestic abuse

Latest Headlines

Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on opening day of CPAC
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on opening day of CPAC
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are among the speakers for the Conservative Political Action Conference, which starts Thursday and runs through the weekend.
Watch live: Biden makes national address on Ukraine after meeting with G7 leaders
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Watch live: Biden makes national address on Ukraine after meeting with G7 leaders
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet on Thursday with leaders of Group of Seven nations -- during which they will hold dialogue on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and discuss "severe sanctions" -- and deliver a national address.
White House outlines more steps to ease congested supply chains, aid U.S. industry
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House outlines more steps to ease congested supply chains, aid U.S. industry
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Thursday that the U.S. has taken another step to improve supply chain issues upon receiving new assessments of the problems by several cabinet-level agencies that identify weaknesses.
Ford recalls 250,000 pickup trucks, 330,000 Mustangs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ford recalls 250,000 pickup trucks, 330,000 Mustangs
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ford recalled 250,000 pickup trucks over loose underbody insulators that were responsible for at least 40 broken driveshafts over four years and 330,000 Mustangs over faulty backup cameras.
Initial jobless claims fall, total benefits tumble to 52-year low
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Initial jobless claims fall, total benefits tumble to 52-year low
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- First-time unemployment claims fell last week, and overall filings dipped to their lowest level in 52 years, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
Moderna says it expects almost $20 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2022
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Moderna says it expects almost $20 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2022
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Biotech company Moderna said Thursday that it expects to make almost $20 billion this year from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine -- the only product that it has on the market.
U.S. truckers depart California on trek to D.C. to oppose COVID-19 rules
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. truckers depart California on trek to D.C. to oppose COVID-19 rules
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Modeled after the "Freedom Convoy" that disrupted a border crossing in Canada for several days, a group of American truckers departed from California Wednesday to travel across the United States in an 11-day journey.
Justice Department ending 'China Initiative' after hearing civil rights concerns
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Justice Department ending 'China Initiative' after hearing civil rights concerns
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Wednesday it is ending the "China Initiative" after hearing complaints from civil rights groups.
Trial begins for ex-officer charged with endangering Breonna Taylor's neighbors
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trial begins for ex-officer charged with endangering Breonna Taylor's neighbors
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The sole trial connected to the 2020 Louisville, Ky., raid that killed Breonna Taylor and sparked widespread protests against police violence started Wednesday.
Dow falls 464 points to lowest close of 2022 amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Dow falls 464 points to lowest close of 2022 amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 464 points for its lowest closing of the year as investors continued to weigh ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian forces invade Ukraine; Vladimir Putin warns against interference
Russian forces invade Ukraine; Vladimir Putin warns against interference
Watch live: Biden makes national address on Ukraine after meeting with G7 leaders
Watch live: Biden makes national address on Ukraine after meeting with G7 leaders
Justin Trudeau revokes Emergency Measures Act as 'Freedom Convoy' under control
Justin Trudeau revokes Emergency Measures Act as 'Freedom Convoy' under control
NATO slams Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'brutal act of war,' activates defense plan
NATO slams Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'brutal act of war,' activates defense plan
Sen. Ted Cruz says he'll remove hold on Biden's State Dept. nominees
Sen. Ted Cruz says he'll remove hold on Biden's State Dept. nominees
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement