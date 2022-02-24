Reddit adds 'Discover' tab feature for Apple, Android users

The platform said Thursday that it's also introducing new community and profile drawers that are intended to help users organize and customize new communities. File Photo by Gil C/Shutterstock

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Social messaging platform Reddit on Thursday announced a new feature for users with iOS and Android smartphones -- a "Discover" tab that's designed to give users simpler access to unexplored communities and content. The platform said the new tab -- with a diamond-shaped icon in a circle at the bottom of the screen -- will help "redditors" find new content and communities based on the places they spend most time visiting.

For instance, readers who visit a lot of subreddit communities dedicated to football will find additional football content and communities under the new tab.

"We're ushering in a new era of discovery on Reddit, with images and videos on top of mind," Jason Costa, Reddit product director for community and content, said in a statement Thursday.

"We're making discovering relevant content and communities more intuitive with the Discover Tab. It's a great new way for people to explore and engage with hundreds of thousands of communities around the world."

The platform has been traditionally focused on text-based conversations, but the new feature will also help Reddit users "easily discover great video content, great imagery content, great GIF content," Costa told The Verge.

During testing, Reddit said that at least one in five users joined at least one new community.

The platform also announced new community and profile drawers intended to help users organize and customize new communities. The community drawer is located in the drop-down menu at the top left and the profile feature is found by swiping left or tapping the profile icon on the home screen.

San Francisco-based Reddit was founded in 2005 and consistently ranks as one of the most popular sites in the world. The platform says it has more than 400 million daily active users. A round of funding last summer valued the company at more than $10 billion.

