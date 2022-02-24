Trending
Feb. 24, 2022 / 1:42 PM

Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on opening day of CPAC

By Sommer Brokaw
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on opening day of CPAC
A member of "Bikers for 45" (L) and David Duffy (R), wearing the "DeSantisland" flag, attend the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are among the speakers for the Conservative Political Action Conference, which starts Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The conference is taking place in Orlando, Fla., for the second straight year.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. EST Thursday. WESH 2 will live-stream his remarks.

Other speakers slated for Thursday include North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

On Friday, speakers include Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump is slated to speak at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is scheduled to address the event's Ronald Reagan dinner on Saturday. Gabbard ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who formally resigned Congress last month to head Trump's new media company, is also on the schedule for Saturday.

Along with speeches, the event will include several panel discussions.

Among the panels is one by American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp, titled, "Awake not Woke," another including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., "They Can't Shut Us Up!," and "The Truth about January 6th: A conversation with Julie Kelly."

On Sunday, results of a straw poll for president in 2024 will be announced.

