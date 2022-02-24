Miami Beach will cut off alcohol sales at 2 a.m. during spring break

Miami Beach Police Department officers enforce the South Beach curfew during spring break, in Miami Beach, Fla., on March 20, 2021. Miami Beach commissioners voted Wednesday to cut off alcohol sales at 2 a.m. between March 7 and 21. File Photo by Cristobal Herrera Ulashkevich/ EPA-EFE

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Miami Beach commissioners have banned alcohol sales after 2 a.m. ahead of spring break partying. The commissioners voted 4-3 Wednesday night to prohibit the sale of alcohol after 2 a.m. between March 7 and 21. Advertisement

The ban applies to all businesses south of 16th Street in Miami Beach. After spring break is over the alcohol sale cutoff returns to the usual time of 5 a.m.

City officials told south Florida's NBC 6 the action is an attempt to keep South Beach safe and orderly during spring break 2022.

"There are people living in areas around our community where what's happening in their front yard is just something that nobody would have to endure, it's just that simple," Mayor Dan Gelber said.

The action comes after 2021 spring break chaos in Miami Beach. A curfew was extended then in an effort to control unruly crowds.

Miami Beach said there more than 1,000 arrests were made in 2021 during spring break partying.