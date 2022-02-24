Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 24, 2022 / 5:48 PM

Ukraine supporters protest Russian Embassy in D.C., vandalize property

By Danielle Haynes
1/7
Ukraine supporters protest Russian Embassy in D.C., vandalize property
Red graffiti spells out "murder" on the ground outside of the Russian Embassy where protestors gathered to protest the Russian military invasion of Ukraine in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Demonstrators gathered outside of the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to protest the invasion of Ukraine.

At least one of the protesters vandalized the property outside the building, spray painting the word "murder" on the ground, WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., reported. The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia said officers arrested one person for defacing property.

Advertisement

The news outlet said about 100 people were involved in the protest.

The Rev. Volodymyr Steliac, of St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Spring, Md., told the local NBC affiliate the invasion caused the congregation deep sadness.

"Today is a very dark day. As Ukrainians, it is profoundly hurtful to see the events that unfolded in Ukraine," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military attack of multiple locations in Ukraine on Thursday after weeks of tensions over Kyiv's desires to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Protesters began gathering outside the Russian Embassy around 1 a.m., holding Ukrainian flags and signs decrying the violence, WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C., reported. One protester, Roxolana Wynar, described the bombing and displacement of Ukrainians as "horrible."

"We're here to protest to stop this war and to show the world that we're not going to stand by and do nothing. We're going to unite and we're going to call on the U.S. government to do more and our allies to do more to stop this war," she said.

Advertisement

Read More

Russia captures Chernobyl as Ukraine ground military campaign continues British PM Boris Johnson details sanctions against Russia Civilians flee Russian attacks on Ukraine, U.N. 'gravely concerned'

Latest Headlines

Three ex-Minneapolis cops found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Three ex-Minneapolis cops found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A federal jury on Thursday found former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane guilty of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights.
CPAC: DeSantis praises Florida 'freedom' on Day 1, Trump to speak Saturday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CPAC: DeSantis praises Florida 'freedom' on Day 1, Trump to speak Saturday
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are among the speakers for the Conservative Political Action Conference, which starts Thursday and runs through the weekend.
Study: Suicide rate 3 times higher for people in jail than prison, general public
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Study: Suicide rate 3 times higher for people in jail than prison, general public
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The rate of suicide is nearly three times higher among people detained in U.S. jails compared with those in prisons or in the general public, a study published Thursday indicates.
Florida House passes bill restricting talk of sexual orientation in school
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida House passes bill restricting talk of sexual orientation in school
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Florida House on Thursday passed a bill to regulate public school teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity. Critics call it the "don't say gay" bill.
Miami Beach will cut off alcohol sales at 2 a.m. during spring break
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Miami Beach will cut off alcohol sales at 2 a.m. during spring break
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Miami Beach commissioners have banned alcohol sales after 2 a.m. ahead of spring break partying.
Reddit adds 'Discover' tab feature for Apple, Android users
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Reddit adds 'Discover' tab feature for Apple, Android users
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Social messaging platform Reddit on Thursday announced a new feature for users with iOS and Android smartphones -- a "Discover" tab that's designed to give users simpler access to unexplored communities and content.
Biden unveils new sanctions on Russia, says Putin wants to revive Soviet Union
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden unveils new sanctions on Russia, says Putin wants to revive Soviet Union
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions on Russia on Thursday, slamming Russian President Vladimir Putin for his "assault on the very principles that uphold global peace."
White House outlines more steps to ease congested supply chains, aid U.S. industry
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House outlines more steps to ease congested supply chains, aid U.S. industry
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Thursday that the U.S. has taken another step to improve supply chain issues upon receiving new assessments of the problems by several cabinet-level agencies that identify weaknesses.
Ford recalls 250,000 pickup trucks, 330,000 Mustangs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ford recalls 250,000 pickup trucks, 330,000 Mustangs
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ford recalled 250,000 pickup trucks over loose underbody insulators that were responsible for at least 40 broken driveshafts over four years and 330,000 Mustangs over faulty backup cameras.
Initial jobless claims fall, total benefits tumble to 52-year low
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Initial jobless claims fall, total benefits tumble to 52-year low
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- First-time unemployment claims fell last week, and overall filings dipped to their lowest level in 52 years, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden unveils new sanctions on Russia, says Putin wants to revive Soviet Union
Biden unveils new sanctions on Russia, says Putin wants to revive Soviet Union
Russian forces invade Ukraine; Vladimir Putin warns against interference
Russian forces invade Ukraine; Vladimir Putin warns against interference
NATO slams Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'brutal act of war,' activates defense plan
NATO slams Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'brutal act of war,' activates defense plan
Justin Trudeau revokes Emergency Measures Act as 'Freedom Convoy' under control
Justin Trudeau revokes Emergency Measures Act as 'Freedom Convoy' under control
Fighting between Russian, Ukrainian forces reported across country; casualties unclear
Fighting between Russian, Ukrainian forces reported across country; casualties unclear
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement