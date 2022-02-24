Ukraine supporters protest Russian Embassy in D.C., vandalize property

1/7

Red graffiti spells out "murder" on the ground outside of the Russian Embassy where protestors gathered to protest the Russian military invasion of Ukraine in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Demonstrators gathered outside of the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to protest the invasion of Ukraine. At least one of the protesters vandalized the property outside the building, spray painting the word "murder" on the ground, WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., reported. The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia said officers arrested one person for defacing property. Advertisement

The news outlet said about 100 people were involved in the protest.

The Rev. Volodymyr Steliac, of St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Spring, Md., told the local NBC affiliate the invasion caused the congregation deep sadness.

"Today is a very dark day. As Ukrainians, it is profoundly hurtful to see the events that unfolded in Ukraine," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military attack of multiple locations in Ukraine on Thursday after weeks of tensions over Kyiv's desires to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Protesters began gathering outside the Russian Embassy around 1 a.m., holding Ukrainian flags and signs decrying the violence, WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C., reported. One protester, Roxolana Wynar, described the bombing and displacement of Ukrainians as "horrible."

"We're here to protest to stop this war and to show the world that we're not going to stand by and do nothing. We're going to unite and we're going to call on the U.S. government to do more and our allies to do more to stop this war," she said.