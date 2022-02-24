Trending
Florida movie theater shooter said he acted out of fear, not rage

By Danielle Haynes

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Curtis Reeves, a retired Florida police officer accused of shooting to death a fellow movie theater patron in 2014, testified Thursday that he shot the man out of fear, not anger.

Curtis Reeves, 79, told the court he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Chad Oulson, 43, at a Wesley Chapel movie theater. The gunshot also injured Chad Oulson's wife, Nicole Oulson, whose finger was grazed when the bullet entered her husband's chest.

Reeves faces one count of second-degree murder.

Asked by Assistant State Attorney Scott Rosenwasser whether he killed Chad Oulson out of "rage" or "blind fury," Curtis Reeves responded, "No, sir. I killed him out of fear."

The Oulsons and Curtis Reeves and his wife, Vivian Reeves, were attending a screening of Lone Survivor at the Cobb Grove 16 theater when Curtis Reeves asked Chad Oulson to stop using his cellphone before the movie started.

Police said Curtis Reeves complained to theater management before coming back to his seat and engaging in an argument with Chad Oulson. Chad Oulson threw popcorn at Curtis Reeves, who responded by pulling out a .380 semiautomatic pistol and opening fire.

Curtis Reeves told the court Thursday he felt he had no choice but to shoot, describing Chad Oulson as "completely out of control," Bay News 9 in St. Petersburg reported.

"I was concerned that he was so much above me, full of rage, I think you can say that, he was going to strike me with all the strength. I figured that this was the end of the line for me."

Curtis Reeves told the court he saw a flash and thought he had been struck before he opened fire. He believed perhaps Chad Oulson threw his cellphone at him and hit his glasses, WTVT-TV in Tampa Bay reported.

Rosenwasser showed a video of the encounter and said the flash Curtis Reeves saw a reflection off his shoe.

"You're moving forward, the reflection is your right leg going down," the prosecutor said.

"I don't know, sir," Curtis Reeves responded.

Curtis Reeves has been on house arrest with GPS monitoring since the shooting.

