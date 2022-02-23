Gov't giving $450M to relieve congestion at U.S. ports, aid supply chains, lower prices

Shipping containers are unloaded from arriving cargo ships at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif. Officials said Wednesday that the new funding is almost twice last year's investment in the Port Infrastructure Development program. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Various U.S. ports have seen major congestion since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the bottlenecks have helped push up the cost of some imported goods.
"President Biden is leading the largest ever federal investment in modernizing our country's ports, which will improve our supply chains and the lives of Americans who depend on them," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Wednesday. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
The department's Maritime Administration said the new funding is the most ever given in the Port infrastructure Development Program.
"We're proud to announce this funding to help ports improve their infrastructure- to get goods moving more efficiently and help keep costs under control for American families," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.
Buttigieg said that the administration is leading the largest-ever federal investment in modernizing American ports. Officials said Wednesday that the new funding is almost twice last year's investment in the Port Infrastructure Development program.
"The historic investments made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help remove bottlenecks by enabling ports to expand capacity and improve intermodal connections," Acting Maritime Administrator Lucinda Lessley said in a statement.
Lessley said the grant funds will also create new jobs in the maritime industry.
Ports will be able to apply for the funding until May, and the grants will be given out by the fall.