Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 7:24 PM

Justice Department ending 'China Initiative' after hearing civil rights concerns

By Simon Druker
Justice Department ending 'China Initiative' after hearing civil rights concerns
The so-called China Initiative was enacted in 2018 under former President Donald Trump in an effort "to develop a coherent approach to the challenges posed by the [Chinese] government." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Wednesday it is ending the "China Initiative" after hearing complaints from civil rights groups.

The policy was enacted in 2018 under former President Donald Trump in an effort "to develop a coherent approach to the challenges posed by the [Chinese] government," Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said Wednesday.

Advertisement

At the time, the policy focused on the multi-faceted threat from the Chinese government, but Olsen said Wednesday it may have spurred unintended anti-Asian hate crimes.

"We have heard concerns from the civil rights community that the 'China Initiative' fueled a narrative of intolerance and bias," said Olsen, while addressing the George Mason University National Security Institute on the larger topic of countering nation-state threats.

RELATED Taiwan moves to raise readiness due to Russia-Ukraine standoff

"To many, that narrative suggests that the Justice Department treats people from China or of Chinese descent differently. The rise in anti-Asian hate crime and hate incidents only heightens these concerns. The department is keenly aware of this threat and is enhancing efforts to combat acts of hate."

Albeit with a changed approach, Olsen said the Justice Department will continue to counter a legitimate threat from China.

"The [Chinese] government threatens our security through its concerted use of espionage, theft of trade secrets, malicious cyber activity, transnational repression, and other tactics to advance its interests -- all to the detriment of the United States and other democratic nations and their citizens around the world," he said, agreeing with remarks made by FBI Director Christopher Wray at the end of January.

Advertisement
RELATED Biden announces $35M investment in U.S.-made minerals to aid supply chains

Wray said the FBI opens around two new counterintelligence cases against China every day and called threats made by the country's government, "more damaging than ever before."

Wray made the comments Jan. 31 during a speech in California.

"I want to emphasize my belief that the department's actions have been driven by genuine national security concerns. But by grouping cases under the China Initiative rubric, we helped give rise to a harmful perception that the department applies a lower standard to investigate and prosecute criminal conduct related to that country or that we in some way view people with racial, ethnic or familial ties to China differently," Olsen said.

RELATED Australia Defense Force claims China illuminated aircraft with laser

"Make no mistake, we will be relentless in defending our country from China. The Department will continue to prioritize and aggressively counter the actions of the [Chinese] government that harm our people and our institutions. But our review convinced us that a new approach is needed to tackle the most severe threats from a range of hostile nation-states."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Trial begins for ex-officer charged with endangering Breonna Taylor's neighbors
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Trial begins for ex-officer charged with endangering Breonna Taylor's neighbors
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The sole trial connected to the 2020 Louisville, Ky., raid that killed Breonna Taylor and sparked widespread protests against police violence started Wednesday.
Dow falls 464 points to lowest close of 2022 amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow falls 464 points to lowest close of 2022 amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 464 points for its lowest closing of the year as investors continued to weigh ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
White House calls Texas directive on transgender children 'troubling'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House calls Texas directive on transgender children 'troubling'
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The White House on Wednesday said it was "dangerous" for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to order state agencies to investigate gender-affirming care for transgender children as "child abuse."
Trump supporter and Capitol rioter sentenced to 45 days, $5,000 fine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump supporter and Capitol rioter sentenced to 45 days, $5,000 fine
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Mariposa Castro, a supporter of former President Donald Trump who entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, was sentenced Wednesday to 45 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.
57 HBCUs, houses of worship have received bomb threats in 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
57 HBCUs, houses of worship have received bomb threats in 2022
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Fifty-seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and houses of worship, in the United States have received bomb threats since the beginning of this year.
Bill to study creating Asian American-Pacific Islander museum advances
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bill to study creating Asian American-Pacific Islander museum advances
WASHINGTON, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A bipartisan effort to study the creation of a national museum dedicated to Asian American and Pacific Islander history and culture has advanced unanimously out of a House committee.
Stellantis makes over $15 billion in first full year since merger of FCA, Peugeot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Stellantis makes over $15 billion in first full year since merger of FCA, Peugeot
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Stellantis said on Wednesday that it's giving significant revenue-sharing checks to workers after earning more than $15 billion in net profit for 2021 -- the automaker's first full year after a merger.
U.S. Postal Service moves ahead with new mail truck purchases, including EVs
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Postal Service moves ahead with new mail truck purchases, including EVs
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday it has finished an environmental review of its plans to modernize its fleet of vehicles and will roll out first 5,000 battery-powered models beginning next year.
New Nitro Pepsi has widget on bottom of can to create unique texture
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New Nitro Pepsi has widget on bottom of can to create unique texture
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Pepsi on Wednesday introduced the first nitrogen-infused cola, which it says results in smaller bubbles.
Christie's prepares for out-of-this-world meteorite auction
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Christie's prepares for out-of-this-world meteorite auction
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Christie's will conduct an out-of-this-world auction in New York as it holds its annual sale of rare and unusual meteorites.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
Inspired by Canada convoy, U.S. truckers plan trek to D.C. to oppose COVID-19 rules
Inspired by Canada convoy, U.S. truckers plan trek to D.C. to oppose COVID-19 rules
MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council
MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council
Four dead after military-contracted helicopter crashes in Hawaii
Four dead after military-contracted helicopter crashes in Hawaii
Australia, Japan hit Russia with sanctions over Ukraine
Australia, Japan hit Russia with sanctions over Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement