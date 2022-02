1/5

The U.S. Capitol is seen during a candlelight vigil on the one year anniversary of the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Mariposa Castro, a supporter of former President Donald Trump who entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, was sentenced Wednesday to 45 days in jail and a $5,000 fine. Castro, also known as Imelda Acosta, live streamed on Facebook on Jan. 6, 2021, and admitted entering the U.S. Capitol through a broken window, according to a November 2021 court filing. Advertisement

The court filing Castro admitted was true also said she climbed into the Capitol building "while recording herself and stating, 'I'm going in. I'm going in the Capitol. We're in! We're inside the Capitol house. We got inside the Capitol.'"

U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton sentenced Castro Wednesday morning. He said she appeared "gleeful" and "happy" about what was happening in the violent Capitol insurrection.

"I don't glorify my actions," a tearful Castro told the judge. "I got caught up on the energy, and if I could go back and change things over, I definitely would have brought more peace."

On Jan. 6, 2021, Castro's words and actions were very different. In a video taken after the attack on the U.S. Capitol she said "this is war" as she encouraged social media followers to act.

Advertisement

More than 740 people have been arrested in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. So far 106 have been sentenced, according to CNN.

Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot against the Electoral College vote count on January 6, 2021, in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden, prompting a lockdown of the Capitol Building. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo