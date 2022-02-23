Trump Org, ex-CFO ask New York City judge to dismiss fraud case

In separate court filings Tuesday, Weisselberg and the organization argued that the charges are politically motivated and should be dismissed.
the tax fraud charges also violate immunity that he was given for cooperation in the federal investigation of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.
Attorneys for the former Trump Organization chief financial officer argue that some of the charges involve offenses that are now outside the statute of limitations. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is looking into the organization over the accuracy of its financial statements to lenders, insurers and others.
Weisselberg's attorneys also contended that some of the charges are past the statute of limitations -- and that New York prosecutors can't charge him for failing to pay taxes on $1.7 million in income between 2005 and 2017 because they involved federal, not state, taxes.
Prosecutors are expected to respond to the motion within a few weeks.