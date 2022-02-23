Trump Org, ex-CFO ask New York City judge to dismiss fraud case

1/4

Former Trump Organization's CFO Allen Weisselberg exits a court on July 1, 2021 in New York City after facing fraud charges. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Trump Organization and former CFO Allen Weisselberg have asked a New York court to dismiss criminal fraud charges that say he underreported income and failed to pay certain taxes for 12 years. Manhattan prosecutors brought the charges last year and accused Weisselberg of enriching himself and other Trump Organization executives. Advertisement

In separate court filings Tuesday, Weisselberg and the organization argued that the charges are politically motivated and should be dismissed.

Weisselberg contends that

the tax fraud charges also violate immunity that he was given for cooperation in the federal investigation of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

The indictment last July did not accuse former President Donald Trump of wrongdoing.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is looking into the organization over the accuracy of its financial statements to lenders, insurers and others.

Accounting firm Mazars USA has cut ties with Trump's business and said that a decade of financial statements it prepared for the Trump Organization should not be relied upon.

Weisselberg's attorneys also contended that some of the charges are past the statute of limitations -- and that New York prosecutors can't charge him for failing to pay taxes on $1.7 million in income between 2005 and 2017 because they involved federal, not state, taxes.

Prosecutors are expected to respond to the motion within a few weeks.