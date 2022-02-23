Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 12:26 PM

Trump Org, ex-CFO ask New York City judge to dismiss fraud case

By Doug Cunningham
1/4
Trump Org, ex-CFO ask New York City judge to dismiss fraud case
Former Trump Organization's CFO Allen Weisselberg exits a court on July 1, 2021 in New York City after facing fraud charges. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Trump Organization and former CFO Allen Weisselberg have asked a New York court to dismiss criminal fraud charges that say he underreported income and failed to pay certain taxes for 12 years.

Manhattan prosecutors brought the charges last year and accused Weisselberg of enriching himself and other Trump Organization executives.

Advertisement

In separate court filings Tuesday, Weisselberg and the organization argued that the charges are politically motivated and should be dismissed.

Weisselberg contends that the tax fraud charges also violate immunity that he was given for cooperation in the federal investigation of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.
Attorneys for the former Trump Organization chief financial officer argue that some of the charges involve offenses that are now outside the statute of limitations. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The indictment last July did not accuse former President Donald Trump of wrongdoing.

RELATED Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg removed from leadership roles

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is looking into the organization over the accuracy of its financial statements to lenders, insurers and others.

Accounting firm Mazars USA has cut ties with Trump's business and said that a decade of financial statements it prepared for the Trump Organization should not be relied upon.

Advertisement

Weisselberg's attorneys also contended that some of the charges are past the statute of limitations -- and that New York prosecutors can't charge him for failing to pay taxes on $1.7 million in income between 2005 and 2017 because they involved federal, not state, taxes.

RELATED Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg indicted for tax fraud, pleads not guilty

Prosecutors are expected to respond to the motion within a few weeks.

Latest Headlines

Christie's prepares for out-of-this-world meteorite auction
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Christie's prepares for out-of-this-world meteorite auction
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Christie's will conduct an out-of-this-world auction in New York as it holds its annual sale of rare and unusual meteorites.
U.S. cities with average home price of $1 million tripled last year
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
U.S. cities with average home price of $1 million tripled last year
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A record 146 cities in the United States gained million-dollar status -- where a typical home is valued at least that much -- in 2021.
Rashida Tlaib to give progressive response to State of the Union
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rashida Tlaib to give progressive response to State of the Union
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Rep. Rashida Tlaib will deliver a response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday from the view of progressives, the Working Families Party said Wednesday.
Home ownership in U.S. rose in 2020 by highest rate on record, survey says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Home ownership in U.S. rose in 2020 by highest rate on record, survey says
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Home ownership in the United States surged by its greatest amount on record in 2020, but ownership rates for Black Americans remains lower than it was a decades ago, an analysis on Wednesday said.
Analysis: Facebook failing to counter climate change misinformation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Analysis: Facebook failing to counter climate change misinformation
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Center For Countering Digital Hate said Wednesday that Facebook is falling short of its promises to tackle climate misinformation.
NYC car thief steals SUV with 11-year-old boy inside
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NYC car thief steals SUV with 11-year-old boy inside
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A car thief who stole an idling SUV off of a street in East Harlem also kidnapped an 11-year-old boy inside the vehicle before letting the child go.
Jury deliberations begin in trial of 3 officers charged in George Floyd's death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jury deliberations begin in trial of 3 officers charged in George Floyd's death
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A jury is expected to start deliberating Wednesday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with the 2020 death of George Floyd.
Tesla to pay $275,000 fine for violating EPA regulations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tesla to pay $275,000 fine for violating EPA regulations
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Tesla will pay a penalty of $275,000 after the EPA found the company violated the Clean Air Act regulations.
Gov't giving $450M to relieve congestion at U.S. ports, aid supply chains, lower prices
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gov't giving $450M to relieve congestion at U.S. ports, aid supply chains, lower prices
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- President Biden's administration said Wednesday that it's making hundreds of millions of dollars in funding available to overcrowded U.S. ports, in a bid to unclog supply chains and lower prices amid record inflation.
Gov't calls for new study of controversial mining road project in Alaska
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gov't calls for new study of controversial mining road project in Alaska
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration says it wants to do another study for plans to build an Alaska mining road that would cut a path through indigenous territory and one of the United States' largest roadless areas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy
Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council
MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement