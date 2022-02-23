Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 4:58 PM

White House calls Texas directive on transgender children 'troubling'

By Danielle Haynes
1/3
White House calls Texas directive on transgender children 'troubling'
White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order on prosecuting families of transgender children "dangerous." Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The White House on Wednesday said it was "dangerous" for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to order state agencies to investigate gender-affirming care for transgender children as "child abuse."

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told The Dallas Morning News that Texas families should be able to seek the appropriate healthcare for their transgender children from doctors without the threat of prosecution.

Advertisement

"Conservative officials in Texas and other states across the country should stop inserting themselves into healthcare decisions that create needless tension between pediatricians and their patients," she said. "No parent should face the agony of a politician standing in the way of accessing life-saving care for their child."

Her comment comes one day after Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services directing the agency to investigate any reports of "sex change procedures" involving children. These "elective" procedures, he said, include gender-affirming surgeries and administration of drugs such as testosterone and estrogen.

Advertisement
RELATED Poll: 7% of U.S. adults identify as LGBT

His letter said licensed professionals who have direct contact with children -- including doctors, nurses and teachers -- are obligated to report such "abusive procedures." Failing to do so would result in criminal penalties.

Abbott's directive was spurred by an opinion Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton published Monday. An opinion in this instance is considered an interpretation of existing Texas law, not a change or new law.

He described gender-affirming care for transgender children as "the merging of medicine and misguided ideology."

RELATED New Zealand passes law to ban conversion therapy

"There is no doubt that these procedures are 'abuse' under Texas law, and thus must be halted," Paxton wrote. "The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has a responsibility to act accordingly. I'll do everything I can to protect against those who take advantage of and harm young Texans."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki compared Abbott's directive to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent push to ban teachers from mentioning LGBTQ issues in front of students.

"There are efforts in some states, not just Texas but also Florida ... designed to target and attack the kids who need support most, LGBTQIA+ students who are already vulnerable to bullying and violence just for being themselves," she said during Wednesday's press briefing.

Advertisement
RELATED Not everyone is male or female -- controversy growing over sex designation

"This isn't an isolated action as is evidenced by multiple states pursuing this. We're seeing Republican leaders take actions to regulate what students can or cannot read, what they can or cannot learn and, most troubling, what they can or cannot be."

The White House isn't the only governmental body to balk at Abbott's directive and targeting of transgender children. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said his office won't prosecute such families.

"Governor Abbott and General Paxton are ignoring medical professionals and intentionally misrepresenting the law to the detriment of transgender children and their families," he said in a statement.

"My office will not participate in these bad faith political games. As the lawyers handling these cases, we owe a duty of candor to the courts about what the law really says. We'll continue to follow the laws on the books -- not General Paxton's politically motivated and legally incorrect 'opinion.'"

Transgender Education Network of Texas Executive Director Emmett Schelling said Paxton's opinion "is simply that, an opinion," and not based on "a plethora of established and credible medical professional organizations" that have established best medical practices for transgender children.

"I hope to see the day that trans people will not be used as political pawns, especially our youth," Schelling said. "We have some leadership in Texas that would undoubtedly rather see dead kids, than trans kids."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Dow falls 464 points to lowest close of 2022 amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Dow falls 464 points to lowest close of 2022 amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 464 points for its lowest closing of the year as investors continued to weigh ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Trump supporter and Capitol rioter sentenced to 45 days, $5,000 fine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump supporter and Capitol rioter sentenced to 45 days, $5,000 fine
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Mariposa Castro, a supporter of former President Donald Trump who entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, was sentenced Wednesday to 45 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.
57 HBCUs, houses of worship have received bomb threats in 2022
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
57 HBCUs, houses of worship have received bomb threats in 2022
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Fifty-seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and houses of worship, in the United States have received bomb threats since the beginning of this year.
Bill to study creating Asian American-Pacific Islander museum advances
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bill to study creating Asian American-Pacific Islander museum advances
WASHINGTON, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A bipartisan effort to study the creation of a national museum dedicated to Asian American and Pacific Islander history and culture has advanced unanimously out of a House committee.
Stellantis makes over $15 billion in first full year since merger of FCA, Peugeot
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Stellantis makes over $15 billion in first full year since merger of FCA, Peugeot
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Stellantis said on Wednesday that it's giving significant revenue-sharing checks to workers after earning more than $15 billion in net profit for 2021 -- the automaker's first full year after a merger.
U.S. Postal Service moves ahead with new mail truck purchases, including EVs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Postal Service moves ahead with new mail truck purchases, including EVs
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday it has finished an environmental review of its plans to modernize its fleet of vehicles and will roll out first 5,000 battery-powered models beginning next year.
New Nitro Pepsi has widget on bottom of can to create unique texture
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New Nitro Pepsi has widget on bottom of can to create unique texture
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Pepsi on Wednesday introduced the first nitrogen-infused cola, which it says results in smaller bubbles.
Christie's prepares for out-of-this-world meteorite auction
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Christie's prepares for out-of-this-world meteorite auction
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Christie's will conduct an out-of-this-world auction in New York as it holds its annual sale of rare and unusual meteorites.
U.S. cities with average home price of $1 million tripled last year
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. cities with average home price of $1 million tripled last year
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A record 146 cities in the United States gained million-dollar status -- where a typical home is valued at least that much -- in 2021.
Trump Org, ex-CFO ask New York City judge to dismiss fraud case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump Org, ex-CFO ask New York City judge to dismiss fraud case
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Trump Organization and former CFO Allen Weisselberg have asked a New York court to dismiss criminal fraud charges that say he underreported income and failed to pay certain taxes for 12 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council
MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council
Inspired by Canada convoy, U.S. truckers plan trek to D.C. to oppose COVID-19 rules
Inspired by Canada convoy, U.S. truckers plan trek to D.C. to oppose COVID-19 rules
Cargo ship with luxury cars still burning; salvage crews set to arrive
Cargo ship with luxury cars still burning; salvage crews set to arrive
Four dead after military-contracted helicopter crashes in Hawaii
Four dead after military-contracted helicopter crashes in Hawaii
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement