U.S. News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 10:58 AM

NYC car thief steals SUV with 11-year-old boy inside

By UPI Staff

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A car thief who stole an idling SUV off of a street in East Harlem also kidnapped an 11-year-old boy inside the vehicle before letting the child go.

The boy, Daniel Perez, texted his father just two words: "Dad help."

Daniel was in the car for 20 minutes while the thief drove 5 miles and crashed into two parked cars. He was eventually let out of the vehicle on a Bronx street on Sunday before the car thief drove off into the night.

"He calls me while he was in the car and he was hysterical," father David Perez, 36, told the New York Daily News two days later. "He was like, 'Dad, please come get me! Somebody robbed your car! I'm in the car!'"

His son said that a random man appeared behind the orange 2017 Nissan Rogue parked outside City Fresh Market around 8 p.m.

Perez said that he was inside the store for a couple of minutes before seeing that the car was gone.

"I thank God that the worst didn't happen," Perez told the Daily News. "I thank God that the guy was compassionate enough to let my son out. I felt like I was in a movie."

Perez's son was taken to Harlem Hospital and treated for minor back pain on Monday.

The suspect was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday while stealing a cell phone charger from a convenience store.

He was described as 5-feet-7-inches-tall, about 150 pounds, dark-skinned, and with a full beard. He was wearing dark pants, a multi-colored jacket, a dark hoodie, a dark baseball cap and sneakers.

