U.S. News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 5:26 PM

Dow falls 464 points to lowest close of 2022 amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

By Daniel Uria
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 464 points for its lowest closing of the year as investors continued to weigh ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 464 points on Wednesday falling to its lowest level in 2022 so far as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continued to loom over markets.

The blue-chip index fell 1.38% to 33,131, its lowest closing this year, while the S&P 500 declined 1.84%, dropping further into correction territory. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 2.57%.

Both the Dow and Nasdaq posted their fifth consecutive losing sessions and fell below their Jan. 24 intraday lows Wednesday.

The drop pushed the Nasdaq closer to bear market territory as it fell more than 18% from its November closing record.

Sen. Ted Cruz says he'll remove hold on Biden's State Dept. nominees

"Stocks are going to struggle to find direction until financial markets have a clear answer on whether the Russia-Ukraine crisis will have a diplomatic solution or regional warfare," Edward Moya, senior market analyst with OANDA said.

Ukraine declared a state of emergency Wednesday and told 2.5 million Ukrainian citizens living in Russia to evacuate immediately as fears of an invasion ratcheted up.

On Tuesday, the United States and international allies sanctioned Russia, while U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken called off meetings with their Russian counterparts after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared two pro-Russian, separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine independent earlier this week.

Ukrainian government websites hit with cyberattack

VanEck Russia ETF, a U.S.-traded security that invests in top Russian companies, fell about 9.3% Wednesday.

Brent crude oil prices rose to near $100 per barrel as investors weighed the possibility of additional energy-linked sanctions against Russia, which is the world's third-largest oil producer.

Analysts also noted that the uncertainty in Ukraine could have an impact on the Federal Reserve, which has zeroed in on combating inflationary pressures.

Christie's prepares for out-of-this-world meteorite auction

"If the status quo holds, all we're going to see is a very limited impact on growth and inflation. Should we see a full-fledged invasion followed by much tougher sanctions, then we're going to be in a very different world," Joe Brusuelas, RSM chief economist, told Yahoo Finance.

Travel stocks were on the decline Wednesday, as Carnival stock dropped 6.04% and Delta Air Lines fell 4.06%.

Technology stocks also took a dip, with Tesla stock falling 7%, Amazon dropping 3.58%, and Apple falling 2.59%.

Macy's stock fell 5.24%, TJX Companies declined 4.21% and Best Buy stock dipped 2.12% amid a broad decline in retailers.

