Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 1:19 PM

Christie's prepares for out-of-this-world meteorite auction

By Clyde Hughes
Christie's prepares for out-of-this-world meteorite auction
Large Specimen Of Mars is on display at a press preview for Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar and Other Rare Meteorites at Christie's on February 17, in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Christie's will conduct an out-of-this-world auction in New York as it holds its annual sale of rare and unusual meteorites.

There are 66 available lots in the sale, called "Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar and other Rare Meteorites." One item includes a doghouse from Costa Rica where a meteorite crashed through its tin roof in 2019.

Advertisement

While the German shepherd survived unharmed, the doghouse was left with a seven-inch hole in the roof. It is expected to sell for nearly $300,000.

A portion of a meteorite that struck Britain in 2021 will be up for auction. The Winchcombe meteorite shower on Feb. 28, 2021, was caught on video as it created a bright streak across the sky as it crashed into Earth.

"There were over 1,000 eyewitness accounts from across the entire U.K., as well as Ireland and northern Europe, with reports of a sonic boom in the local area," a report from Christie's said.

"The following morning, the Wilcock family discovered a pile of dark stones and powder on their driveway in the town of Winchcombe, Gloucestershire. Material from the impact site was collected into plastic bags that morning."

Advertisement

Christie's has been holding its meteorite event every year since 2014 with space rocks found around the world. This year's collection came from the United States, the Sahara desert, China, Russia, Argentina, Chile, Mali, France, Sweden, Venezuela and Mexico.

Some of the meteorites came from existing private collections while others have been recovered by professional meteorite hunters.

Read More

Meteor spotted in Colorado sky was unusually slow Large, green fireball lights the night sky over Hungary Quadrantid meteor shower offers good show outside of North America

Latest Headlines

U.S. cities with average home price of $1 million tripled last year
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
U.S. cities with average home price of $1 million tripled last year
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A record 146 cities in the United States gained million-dollar status -- where a typical home is valued at least that much -- in 2021.
Trump Org, ex-CFO ask New York City judge to dismiss fraud case
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Trump Org, ex-CFO ask New York City judge to dismiss fraud case
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Trump Organization and former CFO Allen Weisselberg have asked a New York court to dismiss criminal fraud charges that say he underreported income and failed to pay certain taxes for 12 years.
Rashida Tlaib to give progressive response to State of the Union
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rashida Tlaib to give progressive response to State of the Union
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Rep. Rashida Tlaib will deliver a response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday from the view of progressives, the Working Families Party said Wednesday.
Home ownership in U.S. rose in 2020 by highest rate on record, survey says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Home ownership in U.S. rose in 2020 by highest rate on record, survey says
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Home ownership in the United States surged by its greatest amount on record in 2020, but ownership rates for Black Americans remains lower than it was a decades ago, an analysis on Wednesday said.
Analysis: Facebook failing to counter climate change misinformation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Analysis: Facebook failing to counter climate change misinformation
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Center For Countering Digital Hate said Wednesday that Facebook is falling short of its promises to tackle climate misinformation.
NYC car thief steals SUV with 11-year-old boy inside
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NYC car thief steals SUV with 11-year-old boy inside
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A car thief who stole an idling SUV off of a street in East Harlem also kidnapped an 11-year-old boy inside the vehicle before letting the child go.
Jury deliberations begin in trial of 3 officers charged in George Floyd's death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jury deliberations begin in trial of 3 officers charged in George Floyd's death
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A jury is expected to start deliberating Wednesday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with the 2020 death of George Floyd.
Tesla to pay $275,000 fine for violating EPA regulations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tesla to pay $275,000 fine for violating EPA regulations
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Tesla will pay a penalty of $275,000 after the EPA found the company violated the Clean Air Act regulations.
Gov't giving $450M to relieve congestion at U.S. ports, aid supply chains, lower prices
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gov't giving $450M to relieve congestion at U.S. ports, aid supply chains, lower prices
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- President Biden's administration said Wednesday that it's making hundreds of millions of dollars in funding available to overcrowded U.S. ports, in a bid to unclog supply chains and lower prices amid record inflation.
Gov't calls for new study of controversial mining road project in Alaska
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gov't calls for new study of controversial mining road project in Alaska
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration says it wants to do another study for plans to build an Alaska mining road that would cut a path through indigenous territory and one of the United States' largest roadless areas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy
Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council
MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement