2/2/22 is big wedding date as Las Vegas celebrates 5 millionth marriage

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The month of February has always been popular for couples getting married, but this year was special for lovers getting married on two unique dates: 2/2/22 and 2/22/22.

Las Vegas -- the Wedding Capital of the World -- celebrated the 5 millionth marriage license issued in Clark County when a California couple tied the knot on Sunday.

Clark County prepared for an influx of couples on Tuesday, after seeing more couples share nuptials earlier this month.

The Marriage License Bureau typically sees about 600 marriages on Valentine's Day.

Last year, the county issued more than 77,000 marriage licenses, and this year, it expects to hand out more than 80,000 certificates. The process to obtain certificates takes about 10 minutes.

The lucky 5 millionth license was issued to Mayra Ramizerz and Luis Pantoja after a yearlong campaign dubbed "Five Million Love Stories." They received gifts including a return trip to Las Vegas and a diamond ring.

Los Angeles couple Melissa and Carlos De Leon told Las Vegas Review-Journal that they tied the knot on Tuesday in Las Vegas after being together for 22 years.

"It's cheaper; it's more our scene," Melissa De Leon told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday. "We're having our bachelor/bachelorette party tonight and we'll have a party bus tomorrow."