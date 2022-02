An outage involving the business messaging platform began on Tuesday morning and prevented some users from signing on and sending messages to co-workers. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Business messaging platform Slack experienced a major outage on Tuesday that kept some users from signing on and engaging in conversations, the company said. Users began to experience the outage mid-Tuesday morning. Slack said it was investigating the problems at about 9:30 a.m. EST. Advertisement

The issues related to the outage differ. Some users said they couldn't even load the messaging platform and others reported long load times or other issues trying to send messages to co-workers.

"Some customer may be experiencing issues with loading Slack," the Slack Status Twitter account said. "We'll provide a status update once we have more information. We're sorry for the disruption."

DownDetector.com showed a spike of more than 11,000 outage reports early on, and close to 400 by Tuesday afternoon.

Slack's Status website later said "we're seeing signs of improvement," and urged users to try reloading -- but had not confirmed yet that the issue was fully resolved. It wasn't immediately known why the outage affected some users and not others.

Founded almost a decade ago, Slack says it has more than 10 million daily active users.