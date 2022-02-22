Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 22, 2022 / 7:44 PM

Pentagon mulls sending Nat'l Guard troops to D.C. ahead of trucker protest

By Simon Druker
1/3
Pentagon mulls sending Nat'l Guard troops to D.C. ahead of trucker protest
Members of the National Guard walk past the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C, on March 4, 2021. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Pentagon confirmed Tuesday it has received a request from the U.S. Capitol Police for troop deployment in the city ahead of a planned trucker protest that could begin later in the week.

The Pentagon is weighing the request but has not yet made any decisions, Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement issued to Politico and CNN.

Advertisement

Kirby did not specify how many troops were requested.

"The Department is analyzing a request for assistance from the U.S. Capitol Police and the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency," he said.

RELATED Federal judge says Oath Keepers founder poses 'convincing danger,' orders him in jail

"Those agencies have asked for National Guard personnel to provide support at traffic control points in and around the District to help the USCP and DC government address potential challenges stemming from possible disruptions at key traffic arteries."

National Guard troops were notified of a possible activation beginning Tuesday and lasting through or later than March 7, according to the Military Times.

The National Guard would provide vehicles and personnel at 43 critical blocking positions 24 hours per day, it reported.

RELATED Police arrest more than 100 COVID-19 mandate protesters in Ottawa, Canada

This comes after a "Freedom Convoy" of truckers created gridlock in Canada's capitol, Ottawa, occupying large areas of the downtown core while protesting COVID-19 restrictions. The city later declared a state of emergency and has to return to normal.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give his State of the Union address on March 1 and Capitol Police are worried a similar event could hit Washington, D.C.

"Law enforcement agencies across the National Capital Region are aware of plans for a series of truck convoys arriving in Washington, D.C. around the time of the State of the Union," Capitol Police said Thursday.

RELATED Ottawa occupation mostly dismantled but police measures to remain for now

"As with any demonstration, the USCP will facilitate lawful First Amendment activity. The USCP is closely coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including DC's Metropolitan Police Department, the United States Park Police, the United States Secret Service and other allied agencies to include the DC National Guard," the statement read.

The Capitol Police said it is "working closely" with the Secret Service to plan for the upcoming State of the Union.

Latest Headlines

Chicago to drop most mask, proof-of-vaccination mandates next week
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Chicago to drop most mask, proof-of-vaccination mandates next week
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Chicago will drop its mask mandate for most settings beginning next week, the city's mayor said Tuesday.
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Declaring Russia's actions in Ukraine constitute an "invasion," U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a series of sanctions aimed at Russian banks and individuals in response.
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Two Blackhawk helicopters flown by the Utah National Guard were involved in a training accident near a ski resort Tuesday, military officials said. No injuries were reported.
Cargo ship with luxury cars still burning; salvage crews set to arrive
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Cargo ship with luxury cars still burning; salvage crews set to arrive
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A large cargo ship that initially caught fire last week is continuing to burn while floating off the coast of Portugal, the company that operates it said Tuesday.
MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott pledged a $50 million gift to the National 4-H Council in a gesture that will "help close the opportunity gap for America's youth," the club announced Tuesday.
Prosecutors, defense make closing arguments in Floyd civil rights case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prosecutors, defense make closing arguments in Floyd civil rights case
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Closing arguments in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating the civil rights of George Floyd began Tuesday with prosecutors and defenders each making final pitches to the jury. 
Supreme Court denies Dakota Access appeal over environmental review
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court denies Dakota Access appeal over environmental review
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an appeal by the owner of the Dakota Access Pipeline seeking to overturn a ruling ordering an environmental review for the controversial project.
Dow falls 482 points as Biden imposes sanctions on Russia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow falls 482 points as Biden imposes sanctions on Russia
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 fell into correction territory and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the fourth consecutive session Tuesday as the United States sanctioned Russia over actions in Ukraine.
3 convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty on federal hate crimes charges
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
3 convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty on federal hate crimes charges
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- All three Georgia men who were convicted of murder in the death of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery were again found guilty Tuesday of federal hate crimes, with the jury saying they violated Arbery's civil rights.
Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol can review National Archives documents connected to former President Donald Trump after the Supreme Court rejected his final bid to keep them secret.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy
Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
Kim Jong Un congratulates China's Xi on Olympics, calls to 'frustrate' the U.S.
Kim Jong Un congratulates China's Xi on Olympics, calls to 'frustrate' the U.S.
Biden announces $35M investment in U.S.-made minerals to aid supply chains
Biden announces $35M investment in U.S.-made minerals to aid supply chains
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement