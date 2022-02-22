Watch Live
President Joe Biden gives update on Russia-Ukraine standoff as new sanctions loom
U.S. News
Feb. 22, 2022 / 12:45 PM

Biden to give update on Russia-Ukraine standoff as new sanctions loom

By Sommer Brokaw
President Joe Biden was scheduled to give an update on the Russian military standoff in Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C.   Photo by Joshua Roberts/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will give an address early Tuesday afternoon to give an update on Russian military movements toward Ukraine, the White House said.

Officials said the president will give the update in the East Room of the White House at 1 p.m. EST.

Biden's remarks will come after what's widely considered an act of provocation by Russia on Monday, when Kremlin President Vladimir Putin declared two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine to be independent. Afterward, he sent in thousands of "peacekeeping" troops to those regions.

The pro-Russia, separatist-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk seceded from Ukrainian rule in 2014 and declare themselves "people's republics."

Earlier Tuesday, the White House said the troop movements into the regions were the beginning of an invasion, The Washington Post reported. Biden's administration is said to be preparing severe economic sanctions against Russia.

Documents show that the independence declarations were approved for a 10-year period, which is enough time for Russia to build military troops in Donetsk and Luhansk and jointly patrol their borders with Ukraine, the Post reported Monday.

Tensions have been escalating for weeks amid Moscow's military buildup of more than 150,000 troops close to the Ukrainian border. Part of the reason behind Moscow's actions is concern about Ukraine -- which was a part of the former Soviet Union -- joining NATO. Putin has said that such a move would be a threat to Russian security. U.S. and other Western officials have said Ukraine has a right to decide what to do about its own defense.

Earlier this week, there were reports that Biden and Putin could meet again soon to try and find a diplomatic resolution to the crisis. The Kremlin said those reports had been "premature." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov are scheduled to meet for dialogue on Thursday.

