U.S. News
Feb. 22, 2022 / 10:09 PM

Four dead after military-contracted helicopter crashes in Hawaii

By Darryl Coote
Four dead after military-contracted helicopter crashes in Hawaii
Navy officials on Tuesday confirmed four people were killed when a helicopter crashed in the northern area of the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kekaha, Hawaii. Image courtesy of Google Maps

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Navy officials in Hawaii confirmed four people were killed Tuesday in a helicopter crash near the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kekaha.

Emergency response personnel with the U.S. naval facility in Barking Sands on the Hawaiian island of Kauai responded to the crash of the military-contracted civilian aircraft shortly after 10 a.m., Pacific Missile Range Facility told UPI in a statement.

The aircraft, operated by Croman Corporation, was flying in support of a range training facility when it went down in the northern area of the installation.

"An investigation will commence to determine the cause of the accident," officials said, adding the identities of the deceased were not immediately available.

RELATED 2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported

The National Transportation Safety Board, which said it is also investigating the incident, has identified the aircraft involved as a Sikorsky 2-61.

According to Croman's website, it has been offering aerial services for more than 40 years.

RELATED British train crash injured 14 after tracks not cleared, investigation finds

UPI has contacted Croman for comment.

Kauai County Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami said their thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of the deceased.

"I know there are no words that can express the extent of what you are going through or provide the solace that you need, but please know that our entire community is here for you," Kawakami said in a statement published to Facebook. "We offer our partners at PMRF any resources they may need, and we offer the families involved our deepest condolences during this difficult time."

RELATED Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach swimmers, video shows

