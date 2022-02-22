Trending
Feb. 22, 2022 / 1:46 PM

Graphic designer challenges Colorado law barring sexual discrimination

By UPI Staff
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to take up the case of a website graphic designer from Colorado who doesn't want to work with same-sex couples on their wedding websites, and has sued the state because it forbids businesses from declining business on the basis of sexual orientation. File Photo by Gabriella Demczuk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the case of a Colorado-based graphic designer who refuses services to same-sex couples citing religious beliefs.

The court will attempt to decide another disagreement between a business owner who refuses to serve same-sex couples in a state that bars discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

The case follows a similar hearing four years ago when a Colorado baker refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding.

Though the court sided with the baker, its decision was carefully tailored to the case at hand and didn't provide a nationwide-based directive on whether businesses are able to decline services to same-sex couples based on religious views.

The court will hear the new case in its next term, which starts in October.

Website designer Lorie Smith said that wedding-related services will be limited to the celebrations of heterosexual couples. She said she intended to launch a page explaining her stance but said she couldn't post her statement because the state finds it illegal.

The Anti-Discrimination Act prohibits companies from posting statements announcing discrimination and forbids discrimination against gay people.

Smith has sued to challenge the law, stating that it violates free speech and freedom of religion.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit in Denver upheld the law. Judge Mary Beck Briscoe said that the state needed to protect marginalized groups in accessing the commercial marketplace.

"To be sure," Judge Briscoe wrote according to The New York Times, "L.G.B.T. consumers may be able to obtain wedding-website design services from other businesses; yet, L.G.B.T. consumers will never be able to obtain wedding-related services of the same quality and nature as those that appellants offer."

