Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city will drop most of its COVID-19 mask mandates beginning Monday, in line with the rest of Illinois. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Chicago will drop its mask mandate for most settings beginning next week, the city's mayor said Tuesday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city will also do away with its proof-of-vaccination mandate at restaurants, bars and other indoor settings as the number of COVID-19 cases drops. Advertisement

The rule changes are set to take effect on Monday.

Healthcare settings and public transit will continue to require face coverings.

"This decision is in alignment with the state's plans to lift the statewide indoor mask mandate on the same day," Lightfoot tweeted.

"To be clear, masks will continue to be required in congregate spaces, per federal mandates and [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance."

Monday is also the same day Illinois will drop its statewide mask mandate. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has sought to continue the mask mandate in schools, attempting to overturn a court ruling that questioned his authority to make such a move.

Lightfoot herself tested positive for COVID-19 in January, reporting mild symptoms. While isolating at home, she urged people to get vaccinated.