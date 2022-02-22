U.S., allies condemn Russia at U.N. for recognizing Ukraine regions as independent

An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council was held late Monday at the U.N. General Assembly in New York to discuss Russia's decision to recognize the independence of two separatist Ukrainian regions and to deploy troops to them. Pool File Photo by John Minchillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The United States and and several other members of the United Nations Security Council late Monday condemned Russia's recognition of two separatist states in eastern Ukraine as independent, ratcheting up tensions between Moscow and the Western world. The late emergency meeting of the security council was called at the request of Ukraine, which is seeking to stave off a Russian invasion, fears of which have been climbing for weeks but hit their height earlier Monday when Russian President Vladimir Putin issued the decrees concerning the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic -- also known as the DNR and LNR -- and deployed so-called peacekeeper troops to them. Advertisement

In doing so, Putin said Russia has historical claims to the territories, which Ukraine and other nations have rejected.

The United States has been warning that Russia, who has amassed more than 150,000 troops at the Ukrainian border, is planning to concoct a pretext for invasion, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. representative to the United Nations, told the meeting that the decrees were just that.

"He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense," she said. "We must meet the moment, and we must not look away."

The consequences for Russia's actions will not only be dire for Ukraine but for all of Europe and the globe, she said, warning that if Moscow further invades Kiev there will be devastating loss of lie, unimaginable suffering and millions of people displaced.

"President Putin is testing our international system, he is testing our resolve and seeing just how far he can push us all," she said, adding that the move also violates international law and the security council's charter.

Ferit Hoxha, Albania's U.N. Security Council representative, said what Russia did Monday is a repeat of what it did in Georgia in 2008 and Crimea in 2014, which begs to ask the question "who is next?"

"Every U.N. member state should be alarmed and realize, eyes wide open, the consequences of instrumentalization of national minorities as a weapon to undermine sovereign states, threaten regional and international peace and security," he said. "We should not accept that 'Made in Russia' model of destabilization be exported to other parts of Europe or anywhere else."

Britain's representatives Barbara Woodward emphasized to the council the carnage that will be wrought by an invasion, stating it will unlash "the forces of war, death and destruction on the people of Ukraine."

"The humanitarian impact will be terrible on civilians fleeing the fighting," she said. "We know that women and children will suffer most."

Russian representatives Vassily Nebenzia rejected the accusations as "emotional statements, dogmatic assessments and far-reaching conclusions."

He defended Putin's move to recognize the two separatist states' independence as they had declared their own independence in 2014 while blaming Ukraine military activity for the ongoing hostilities.

He also accused the United States of inflaming the situation, saying it has recently "shamelessly pumped Ukraine with arms and instructors."

"I call on our Western colleagues to come to senses, put aside emotions and not make things worse," he said. "No one but you can deter Kiev's militarist plans."

When Ukrainian representative Sergiy Kyslytsya spoke he reluctantly removed his mask, stating the United Nations was under attack by a Kremlin "virus" that has been attacking since Moscow occupied parts of Georgia in 2008.

He said despite Putin's efforts, the internationally recognized border of Ukraine will not change.

"We are on our own land. We are not afraid of anything or anyone," he said. "We owe nothing to anyone and we will not give away anything to anyone."

He added that it was critical now for Ukraine to see who its true friends and partners are and who will continue to try and thwart Russia's attempts with words.

Ukraine, he said, is committed to a diplomatic solution but will not succumb to provocations.

"The U.N. is sick," he said. "That's a matter of fact. It's been hit by the virus spread by the Kremlin. Will it succumb to the virus, it is in the hands of the membership," he said. "Today, the Kremlin copy-pasted word by word the decree on Georgia of 2008. Word by word. Copy pasted. No creativity whatsoever. The copying machine in the Kremlin works very well. Who is the next among the member of the U.N.?"

"The question is open," he said.

Following the meeting, Kyslytsya told reporters that prior to arriving he thought it would be a funeral for the United Nations but instead he is leaving "a hospital ward where we still have a chance to cure the United Nations."

"We will work on the diplomatic path as long as we are breathing, as long as we're alive," he said. "There's no other way."

Asked how the presence of troops changes things, he replied there have been troops in those regions since 2014.

"We have now a new phase, a very dangerous phase, and I was very, very, very much impressed with the majority of statements," he said, adding though that the statements are not enough.