1/2

Krispy Kreme doughnuts coming off the baking line. File Photo by Allen.G/Shutterstock.com

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Krispy Kreme on Tuesday reported a strong fourth quarter to end 2021 after going public in July and struggling to make a profit. Shares rose nearly 2% in premarket trading as the donut company noted that its net revenue grew by 13.8%. Advertisement

Holiday campaigns and seasonal limited-time offerings drove sales, CEO Mike Tattersfield said in a news release on Tuesday. He told CNBC that the company saw strong sales on Valentines Day as well.

Tattersfield said the company is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth in 2022 as the brand expands into three new countries. Net revenue in the United States and Canada grew by 10.5%, while internationally -- namely in countries like Britain, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand -- it grew 25.7%.

The North Carolina-based company operates in over 30 countries and is well-known for the donuts they sell hot off the line.

On Monday, Krispy Kreme announced a partnership with TWIX to deliver caramel and cookie crunchy donuts.