Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to deliver Republican response to SOTU

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address next week.

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the GOP response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week, Republican Congressional leaders announced Tuesday. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement that Reynolds, Iowa's first female governor, will issue the rebuttal to Biden's first address. Advertisement

"Republican governors across America are leading the charge in defending liberty and securing unmatched economic prosperity in our states," Reynolds said. "The Biden administration is governing from the far-left, ignoring the problems of working-class Americans while pushing an agenda that stifles free speech, free thought and economic freedom. The American people have had enough, but there is an alternative and that's what I look forward to sharing on Tuesday evening."

McCarthy, R-Calif., said that Reynolds "represents what it means to lead with conviction and true faith in our fellow citizens."

"Americans are in disbelief when they see how incompetent our government has become in one year, under one-party rule. But for many, disastrous decision-making in Washington has been offset by real leadership in states across the country."

Reynolds has gained national acclaim by bucking against COVID-19 restrictions.

She was one of a handful of governors who did not issue a statewide "stay at home" order and resisted a statewide mask mandate until the state saw COVID-19 hospitalizations spike and kept bars and restaurants mostly open throughout the pandemic.

Additionally, Reynolds has described moving K-12 classes online for several months as her biggest regret of the pandemic and signed legislation requiring schools to offer an option for 100% in-person learning.

McConnell, R-Ky., said he was "thrilled the American people will hear directly" from Reynolds and that Biden and his team "should take notes."

"She fought COVID without forgetting common sense and protected Iowans' health and their rights at the same time," McConnell said. "She's defended kids and parents with laws that have kept students in classrooms and kept woke propaganda out."