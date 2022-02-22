Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 22, 2022 / 9:49 PM

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to deliver Republican response to SOTU

By Daniel Uria
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to deliver Republican response to SOTU
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address next week. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the GOP response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week, Republican Congressional leaders announced Tuesday.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement that Reynolds, Iowa's first female governor, will issue the rebuttal to Biden's first address.

Advertisement

"Republican governors across America are leading the charge in defending liberty and securing unmatched economic prosperity in our states," Reynolds said. "The Biden administration is governing from the far-left, ignoring the problems of working-class Americans while pushing an agenda that stifles free speech, free thought and economic freedom. The American people have had enough, but there is an alternative and that's what I look forward to sharing on Tuesday evening."

McCarthy, R-Calif., said that Reynolds "represents what it means to lead with conviction and true faith in our fellow citizens."

RELATED Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives

"Americans are in disbelief when they see how incompetent our government has become in one year, under one-party rule. But for many, disastrous decision-making in Washington has been offset by real leadership in states across the country."

Reynolds has gained national acclaim by bucking against COVID-19 restrictions.

Advertisement

She was one of a handful of governors who did not issue a statewide "stay at home" order and resisted a statewide mask mandate until the state saw COVID-19 hospitalizations spike and kept bars and restaurants mostly open throughout the pandemic.

RELATED Florida lawmaker withdraws measure requiring schools to 'out' gay students

Additionally, Reynolds has described moving K-12 classes online for several months as her biggest regret of the pandemic and signed legislation requiring schools to offer an option for 100% in-person learning.

McConnell, R-Ky., said he was "thrilled the American people will hear directly" from Reynolds and that Biden and his team "should take notes."

"She fought COVID without forgetting common sense and protected Iowans' health and their rights at the same time," McConnell said. "She's defended kids and parents with laws that have kept students in classrooms and kept woke propaganda out."

RELATED Pentagon mulls sending Nat'l Guard troops to D.C. ahead of trucker protest

Latest Headlines

Four dead after military-contracted helicopter crashes in Hawaii
U.S. News // 44 seconds ago
Four dead after military-contracted helicopter crashes in Hawaii
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Navy officials in Hawaii confirmed four people were killed Tuesday in a helicopter crash near the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kekaha.
Florida lawmaker withdraws measure requiring schools to 'out' gay students
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida lawmaker withdraws measure requiring schools to 'out' gay students
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A Florida lawmaker who authored a controversial measure requiring school officials to report a child's sexual orientation to parents withdrew it Tuesday as debate was about to begin.
Chicago to drop most mask, proof-of-vaccination mandates next week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Chicago to drop most mask, proof-of-vaccination mandates next week
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Chicago will drop its mask mandate for most settings beginning next week, the city's mayor said Tuesday.
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Declaring Russia's actions in Ukraine constitute an "invasion," U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a series of sanctions aimed at Russian banks and individuals in response.
Pentagon mulls sending Nat'l Guard troops to D.C. ahead of trucker protest
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon mulls sending Nat'l Guard troops to D.C. ahead of trucker protest
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Pentagon confirmed Tuesday it has received a request from the U.S. Capitol Police for troop deployment in the city ahead of a planned trucker protest that could begin later in the week.
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Two Blackhawk helicopters flown by the Utah National Guard were involved in a training accident near a ski resort Tuesday, military officials said. No injuries were reported.
Cargo ship with luxury cars still burning; salvage crews set to arrive
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Cargo ship with luxury cars still burning; salvage crews set to arrive
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A large cargo ship that initially caught fire last week is continuing to burn while floating off the coast of Portugal, the company that operates it said Tuesday.
MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott pledged a $50 million gift to the National 4-H Council in a gesture that will "help close the opportunity gap for America's youth," the club announced Tuesday.
Prosecutors, defense make closing arguments in Floyd civil rights case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Prosecutors, defense make closing arguments in Floyd civil rights case
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Closing arguments in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating the civil rights of George Floyd began Tuesday with prosecutors and defenders each making final pitches to the jury. 
Supreme Court denies Dakota Access appeal over environmental review
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court denies Dakota Access appeal over environmental review
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an appeal by the owner of the Dakota Access Pipeline seeking to overturn a ruling ordering an environmental review for the controversial project.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy
Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
Kim Jong Un congratulates China's Xi on Olympics, calls to 'frustrate' the U.S.
Kim Jong Un congratulates China's Xi on Olympics, calls to 'frustrate' the U.S.
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement