Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 22, 2022 / 11:33 PM

CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19

By Darryl Coote
CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday added Bhutan, Brunei, Iran and Malaysia to its list of countries Americans should avoid. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added four Asian nations to its list of countries to avoid traveling to due to high levels of COVID-19 spread.

The U.S. health body added Bhutan, Brunei, Iran and Malaysia to the Level 4: COVID-19 Very High list, which now consists of some 140 nations.

Advertisement

According to the CDC, the highest level on its five-level system indicates the nation in question has more than 500 new infections per 100,000 people over the past 28 days.

For Level 4 listed nations, the CDC recommends avoiding travel to these destinations.

"If you must travel to these destinations," the CDC warns, "make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel."

All four nations were previously on Level 3: High, meaning a prevalence of 100 to 500 cases per 100,000 population over the same time frame.

The CDC also designated Namibia, New Zealand and Timor-Leste as Level 3: COVID-19 High on Tuesday and Kenya and Nigeria as Level 2: COVID-19 Moderate.

In its five-level system, Level 4 has by far the most nations with Level 2: COVID-19 Moderate having the fewest at four countries followed Level 1: COVID-19 Low that has six.

Advertisement

There are also 40 nations under Level Unknown, indicating the prevalence of COVID-19 in those nations, such as Afghanistan and North Korea, is not currently known and as such Americans should avoid travel to these destinations as well.

Read More

Chicago to drop most mask, proof-of-vaccination mandates next week Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual engagements due to 'mild' COVID-19 Risk of second allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine is low, study finds

Latest Headlines

Four dead after military-contracted helicopter crashes in Hawaii
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Four dead after military-contracted helicopter crashes in Hawaii
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Navy officials in Hawaii confirmed four people were killed Tuesday in a helicopter crash near the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kekaha.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to deliver Republican response to SOTU
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to deliver Republican response to SOTU
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address next week.
Florida lawmaker withdraws measure requiring schools to 'out' gay students
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida lawmaker withdraws measure requiring schools to 'out' gay students
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A Florida lawmaker who authored a controversial measure requiring school officials to report a child's sexual orientation to parents withdrew it Tuesday as debate was about to begin.
Chicago to drop most mask, proof-of-vaccination mandates next week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Chicago to drop most mask, proof-of-vaccination mandates next week
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Chicago will drop its mask mandate for most settings beginning next week, the city's mayor said Tuesday.
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Declaring Russia's actions in Ukraine constitute an "invasion," U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a series of sanctions aimed at Russian banks and individuals in response.
Pentagon mulls sending Nat'l Guard troops to D.C. ahead of trucker protest
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pentagon mulls sending Nat'l Guard troops to D.C. ahead of trucker protest
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Pentagon confirmed Tuesday it has received a request from the U.S. Capitol Police for troop deployment in the city ahead of a planned trucker protest that could begin later in the week.
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Two Blackhawk helicopters flown by the Utah National Guard were involved in a training accident near a ski resort Tuesday, military officials said. No injuries were reported.
Cargo ship with luxury cars still burning; salvage crews set to arrive
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Cargo ship with luxury cars still burning; salvage crews set to arrive
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A large cargo ship that initially caught fire last week is continuing to burn while floating off the coast of Portugal, the company that operates it said Tuesday.
MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott pledged a $50 million gift to the National 4-H Council in a gesture that will "help close the opportunity gap for America's youth," the club announced Tuesday.
Prosecutors, defense make closing arguments in Floyd civil rights case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Prosecutors, defense make closing arguments in Floyd civil rights case
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Closing arguments in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating the civil rights of George Floyd began Tuesday with prosecutors and defenders each making final pitches to the jury. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy
Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
Kim Jong Un congratulates China's Xi on Olympics, calls to 'frustrate' the U.S.
Kim Jong Un congratulates China's Xi on Olympics, calls to 'frustrate' the U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement