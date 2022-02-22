2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Two Blackhawk helicopters flown by the Utah National Guard were involved in a training accident near a ski resort Tuesday, military officials said. No injuries were reported.

The accident involving a pair of UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters happened at around 9:30 a.m. MST in the Mineral Basin area near Snowbird Ski Resort, the National Guard said in a Twitter post.

Both UH-60s were damaged and the incident is under investigation, the Guard said.

The mishap was witnessed by several skiers at Snowbird who took to social media to document the crash.

One Twitter user posted a message describing witnessing the crash and commenting, "so sad. Hopefully everyone is ok - it flipped on landing maybe because of blowing snow obscuring landing area. Blade flew quite a ways into the trees."

Beautiful powder day, finally - but we saw a backcountry helicopter crash, so sad Hopefully everyone is ok - it flipped on landing maybe because of blowing snow obscuring landing area. Blade flew quite a ways into the trees. pic.twitter.com/0OQL1EWOeA— Jani Radebaugh (@radjanirad) February 22, 2022

The Utah National Guard was scheduled to provide an update Tuesday afternoon.