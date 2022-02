Greg McMichael, center, and his son, Travis McMichael, left, look at family members seated in the gallery during their state trial on November 24, 2021, in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. All three were convicted on federal hate crime charges on Tuesday. File Photo by Stephen B. Morton/EPA-EFE

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Georgia found the three men convicted of killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery guilty of hate crimes charges on Tuesday morning. The verdict comes one day before the second anniversary of when Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan chased down Arbery on the streets of Brunswick, Ga., because they believed he was involved in local break-ins. Advertisement

Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery when he said the victim reached for his gun. The men are serving life prison sentences after being convicted in Georgia state court last year. The federal court trial went to motivation behind the shooting.

Prosecutors said the three men, all White, were motivated by race. Defense attorneys said the neighborhood was on edge because of past burglaries and Arbery had been seen going in and out of a home under construction previously.

Jurors found all three guilty of using force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Mr. Arbery's rights because of his race.

They were also convicted on attempted kidnapping charges. The McMichaels were also found guilty of firearms used in the course of federal crimes.

